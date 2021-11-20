Lopers have high hopes in playoffs

KEARNEY — Welcome to the playoffs.
When Western State and the University of Nebraska at Kearney kick off today’s (Saturday’s) game at Gunnison, Colo., it will end a long playoff drought for both teams.
For the Lopers, they haven’t been to the Division II playoffs since 2011 — two coaches ago.
For the Mountaineers, the last playoff game was in 1997 — several coaches and a name change ago.
“It’s good for both programs,” fifth-year UNK coach Josh Lynn said. “And one thing that is nice about it is, when you run into some of those guys who have been in the playoffs quite a bit, they might have the upper hand. We go into this thing knowing it’s who shows up and who gets going.”
Lynn hopes it’s his team that gets going first when they kick off at 2 p.m. at the Mountaineer Bowl, the highest-elevated football field in the world at 7,771 feet. It’s a fact the Mountaineers are happy to share, and Lynn said the Lopers were hearing about it almost before they sat down after hearing their name called in the NCAA selection show. A sign over the entrance of the stadium boasts those elevation numbers as a reminder to all teams stepping on the field — a message that then-UNK coach Darrell Morris avoided one year by leading his team through a back entrance.
However, some Lopers are accustomed to the altitude. UNK has several Colorado natives on the team like quarterback TJ Davis, wideout Xavier Delk, center Jacob Browne and safety Darius Swanson.
“We’ve got some good ones from Colorado. ... They’re excited. There’s a lot of family members coming to that game. It’s pretty cool they’re able to do that,” Lynn said.
He’s also heard from a number of former UNK players living in Colorado who will give the Mountaineer Bowl a bit of blue shading.
Unigue matchup
One advantage many feel UNK has is its unique triple option offense that produced a school-record 4,135 yards in 2019. This year the Lopers have been more balanced with Davis passing for 2,000 yards while rushing for 1,000 yards.
It’s an offense the Lopers hope will give Western State fits since they haven’t seen anything like it.
“We’ve looked several years back and we haven’t been able to trace anything to an option team,” Lynn said.
But the Lopers will have their hands full because they haven’t seen a defense like Western State’s, either.
“Defensively they’re really good ... a very physical defense. That’s what they hang their hats on,” Lynn said. “They’re pretty unique in what they do defensively. They bring a lot of pressure. That’s something we haven’t seen all year. We’ve seen things like it but they bring pressure from everywhere. It’s a pretty unique matchup.”
The Mountaineers are giving up 14 points per game and a meager 84 yards per game on the ground.
Equally impressive, they’ve only been pushed back into the red zone 30 times.
Go West Young Men
Hoping to limit travel, the Lopers, the sixth seed in Super Region 3 (and the farthest west geographically) were moved into Super Region 4 for the playoffs.
Super Region 4 wraps around Super Region 3 with teams from the Texas-based Lone Star Conference, Colorado-based RMAC and Minnesota/Dakotas-based Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.
It was a move Lynn hoped to see.
“What’s nice is being able to get away from the MIAA a little bit. ... I think it’s good by the NCAA to do that,” he said.
In MIAA play, “it’s tough. Week in and week out, you have to get up. I think it prepares you for these kind of moments, I really do,” Lynn said.