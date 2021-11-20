Lopers have high hopes in playoffs

KEARNEY — Welcome to the playoffs.

When Western State and the University of Nebraska at Kearney kick off today’s (Saturday’s) game at Gunnison, Colo., it will end a long playoff drought for both teams.

For the Lopers, they haven’t been to the Division II playoffs since 2011 — two coaches ago.

For the Mountaineers, the last playoff game was in 1997 — several coaches and a name change ago.

“It’s good for both programs,” fifth-year UNK coach Josh Lynn said. “And one thing that is nice about it is, when you run into some of those guys who have been in the playoffs quite a bit, they might have the upper hand. We go into this thing knowing it’s who shows up and who gets going.”

Lynn hopes it’s his team that gets going first when they kick off at 2 p.m. at the Mountaineer Bowl, the highest-elevated football field in the world at 7,771 feet. It’s a fact the Mountaineers are happy to share, and Lynn said the Lopers were hearing about it almost before they sat down after hearing their name called in the NCAA selection show. A sign over the entrance of the stadium boasts those elevation numbers as a reminder to all teams stepping on the field — a message that then-UNK coach Darrell Morris avoided one year by leading his team through a back entrance.