Lopers’ goal: Ground Emporia State's passing game

KEARNEY — The last time the University of Nebraska at Kearney Lopers went up against a pass-happy quarterback, things didn’t turn out so well.
Fort Hays State’s Chance Fuller led the Tigers to a 42-point second half rally in the Lopers’ only loss this year.
Emporia State’s Braden Gleason, statistically, is better.
That’s what’s keeping the 5-1 Lopers awake at night as they prepare for this week’s showdown against the Hornets (3-3) at 1 p.m. today (Saturday) in Emporia, Kansas.
“If we don’t show up to play, we’re not going to win,” UNK coach Josh Lynn said. “If you look at the way this thing’s falling out, this is a big game. We need to go get this one.”
UNK, No. 21 in the coaches’ poll, is alone in second place in the MIAA standing trailing only No. 2 Northwest Missouri State (5-0). The Bearcats barely survived an upset bid by Pittsburg State on Saturday, winning 20-19.
To stay in the chase, UNK’s first order of business is to control Gleason.
“He’s really good throwing and ... when things break down, he’s good enough athlete to make some things happen with his feet,” Lynn said of Gleason.
A four-year starter, Gleason averages 45 pass attempts per game and 323 yards per game. He’s completing nearly 70% of his passes and has 17 touchdown passes. In addition, he’s rushed for 166 yards and three scores.
“Obviously, we have to generate a pass rush ... and eliminate big plays,” Lynn said. “And we have to do better on quarterback scrambles.”
Missouri Western back-up quarterback Reagan Jones got away from the Lopers for 99 yards and a 25-yard touchdown.
“We have to keep everything in front of us and eliminate big plays,” Lynn said.
Another way of controlling the Emporia State offense that averages 34 points per game is to play ball control and limit their possessions.
For UNK, one of the national leaders in time of possession, ball control begins with quarterback TJ Davis.
Davis leads all quarterbacks in all NCAA Divisions with 729 rushing yards and he has scored a touchdown in 16 consecutive games. He only needs three rushing touchdowns to tie Jake Spitzlberger as UNK’s all-time leader for touchdowns by a quarterback.
Davis also ranks fifth in Division II in passing efficiency.
While UNK leads the MIAA in rushing, averaging 259 yards per game on the ground, that’s well below the numbers the Lopers have put up in recent years, especially two years ago when UNK nearly had three 1,000-yard rushers.
Running back Montrez Jackson is UNK’s second-leading rusher with less than 300 yards on the ground. Dayton Sealey and Damien Cearns are approaching 200 rushing yards each. However, that trio has fewer rushing attempts than Davis.
“I’m sure their game plan is to stop TJ Davis, so we have to get our inside run going and get our running backs going,” Lynn said.
An effective passing game can open things up, too, and that has been an effective weapon this season.
Thirteen Lopers have caught passes this year. Michael Koch and Cody Nelson have 12 catches apiece. Five of Koch’s catches have finished in the end zone.
JeQon Conners has eight catches while Kylan Herrera has five catches, three for touchdowns.
“You talk about surprises on our football team, that’s probably been the biggest surprise to me that those guys have developed like they have,” Lynn said.
The offense will go against a new look as Emporia State runs a defense with a three-man line, the first odd-man front UNK has seen this season.
Chadron State last season was the last defense to line up in a three-man front against the Lopers, and the Eagles only did that in the second half after playing a four-man front in the first half.
“We think we’re getting a three-man front but four out of the last six weeks we’ve seen something completely different than what we thought we were going to get,” Lynn said.