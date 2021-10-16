Lopers’ goal: Ground Emporia State's passing game

“I’m sure their game plan is to stop TJ Davis, so we have to get our inside run going and get our running backs going,” Lynn said.

An effective passing game can open things up, too, and that has been an effective weapon this season.

Thirteen Lopers have caught passes this year. Michael Koch and Cody Nelson have 12 catches apiece. Five of Koch’s catches have finished in the end zone.

JeQon Conners has eight catches while Kylan Herrera has five catches, three for touchdowns.

“You talk about surprises on our football team, that’s probably been the biggest surprise to me that those guys have developed like they have,” Lynn said.

The offense will go against a new look as Emporia State runs a defense with a three-man line, the first odd-man front UNK has seen this season.

Chadron State last season was the last defense to line up in a three-man front against the Lopers, and the Eagles only did that in the second half after playing a four-man front in the first half.

“We think we’re getting a three-man front but four out of the last six weeks we’ve seen something completely different than what we thought we were going to get,” Lynn said.