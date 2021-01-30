Lopers get soccer schedule from MIAA, open March 20

KEARNEY — The Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association has announced its women’s soccer schedule for the spring season.

The Association’s 12 teams will play a six-match schedule, including five versus teams within their own division, and one cross-division match.

The Northwest Division consists of Nebraska Kearney, Emporia State, Fort Hays State, Missouri Western, Northwest Missouri and Washburn.

Central Missouri, Central Oklahoma, Missouri Southern, Newman, Northeastern State and Rogers State make up the Southeast Division.

Teams also have the opportunity to schedule additional matches for this spring season.

UNK has already added a non-conference game at Fort Hays on March 20. The Lopers hope to add another match the following weekend before starting league play April 1 at Newman.

Like spring volleyball, the NCAA has agreed the results do not count on schools’ all-time record, a head coaches all-time record or a players’ career stats. Other conferences are following this same format but some are having their spring matches count and having a formal conference champion.