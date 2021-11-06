Lopers football team need win to get back on track

“They’re 4-5, however, if you look at their schedule, they’re in every game.”

UCO is second in the MIAA in rushing touchdowns, two behind UNK. The Bronchos have given up more than 30 points once, to Northwest Missouri.

Quarterback Stephon Brown, a transfer from TCU, ranks third in the MIAA in rushing touchdowns with eight.

The last time the two teams met, in 2019, UCO scored 21 points in the fourth quarter to claim a 28-23 victory at Foster Field. Four Loper drives stalled inside the 30-yard line as UNK missed two field goals and was stopped on fourth down twice.

The Lopers statistically dominated that game and Lynn hopes that memory, as well as the sting of last week’s loss, has motivated the Lopers.

“We’ve had a great week of practice. I think they got a bad taste in their mouth and I think our preparation has been outstanding this week. ... “Sometimes it’s rejuvenating for a team and I think I think that’s kind of done that for us,” he said.

Lynn also hopes his team learned some things from last week’s defeat.