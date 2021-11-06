Lopers football team need win to get back on track

KEARNEY — The bus ride home from last week’s loss at Northwest Missouri was a long one for the University of Nebraska at Kearney Lopers.
“Oh, gosh, it took forever,” UNK football coach Josh Lynn said.
They hope tonight’s (Saturday night’s) ride home from Edmond, Oklahoma, will at least seem shorter, and they will be back on the path to achieve their main goal.
“If we want to achieve one of our goals — make it to the national playoffs — we need to get out and get this one,” Lynn said.
The Lopers (7-2) face the classic “trap” game going against Central Oklahoma. The lasting effects of the crushing loss to Northwest Missouri, combined with an opponent with a lack-luster record can easily lead to a sub-par performance, something UNK can’t afford.
And yes, Central Oklahoma is good enough to spring the trap. The Bronchos (4-5) are coming off back-to-back losses to Washburn (29-17) and Pittsburg State (26-20), which are tied with UNK for second in the MIAA standings. The week before that, the Bronchos defeated Fort Hays State, the other team that has defeated the Lopers this year.
“Absolutely (UCO is) a good football team, a real good football team,” Lynn said. “They’re just like anybody else in the MIAA, if you don’t go out and play they’re going to beat you and they have the capability of beating you bad.
“They’re 4-5, however, if you look at their schedule, they’re in every game.”
UCO is second in the MIAA in rushing touchdowns, two behind UNK. The Bronchos have given up more than 30 points once, to Northwest Missouri.
Quarterback Stephon Brown, a transfer from TCU, ranks third in the MIAA in rushing touchdowns with eight.
The last time the two teams met, in 2019, UCO scored 21 points in the fourth quarter to claim a 28-23 victory at Foster Field. Four Loper drives stalled inside the 30-yard line as UNK missed two field goals and was stopped on fourth down twice.
The Lopers statistically dominated that game and Lynn hopes that memory, as well as the sting of last week’s loss, has motivated the Lopers.
“We’ve had a great week of practice. I think they got a bad taste in their mouth and I think our preparation has been outstanding this week. ... “Sometimes it’s rejuvenating for a team and I think I think that’s kind of done that for us,” he said.
Lynn also hopes his team learned some things from last week’s defeat.
“Obviously we have to get better,” Lynn said. “We haven’t had the history of those big games. I think we did a good job with practice getting our kids ready. I think our kids did a good job of getting themselves ready. However there’s still another element and that’s going into a very, very good football environment against a very good team who was ready for us. ... We have to avoid the storm a little bit, especially in the first quarter, and dig in and don’t let momentum slip away early.”
UNK slipped to No. 25 in the national rankings and No. 8 in the regional ratings. Seven teams from the region qualify for the NCAA playoffs.
Unbeaten Ferris State (Mich.) sits on top of the regional rankings followed by Harding (Ark.), Grand Valley State (Mich.), Northwest Missouri, Lindenwood (Mo.), Henderson State (Ark.) and Ouchita Baptist (Ark.).
Two weeks remain in the season, and UNK needs the win to get back on track and in the hunt for a playoff spot.
“If you look at the way the conference is shaking out and the regional rankings, this game is as big as any one for the Lopers,” Lynn said. “We’re sitting eighth and there’s a lot of teams, those Arkansas teams, who still have to play each other.”