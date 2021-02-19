Lopers fly past Mules for largest win of year

KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney men’s basketball team stayed on the path Thursday to qualifying for the MIAA Tournament with a blowout win over Central Missouri.

But the Lopers (8-11) likely will have to move forward without leading scorer Jake Walker, who is averaging 15 points per game.

The senior guard was dribbling the ball up the court late in the first half when his knee gave out and he fell to the floor. Coach Kevin Lofton said the extent of the injury won’t be known until Walker is seen by a doctor, but from the coach’s perspective, “It’s serious.”

The Lopers had built a 13-point lead when Walker went down and they went on to win 73-51. Fourteen Lopers saw action in the victory, including Kearney High graduates Collin Murray and Jaden Engen. It was Murray’s first playing time, while Engen played two minutes earlier in the year.

“This was the first time we’ve had a margin this comfortable. ... It was a great team effort,” Lofton said. “I was really proud of our guys and was happy to see that we were able to get some of the guys who have been working extremely hard in practice that hadn’t seen the floor yet, they got a chance to get out there and give a good effort.”