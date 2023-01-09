Lopers finish eighth at National Duals

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The second-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney wrestling team finished eighth at the NWCA Multi-Division National Duals Saturday in Louisville.

The Lopers (5-3) came into the weekend minus two starters due to season-ending injuries and then saw nationally-ranked Hayden Prince (197 pounds) medically forfeit in a second-round loss to Mary on Friday afternoon. Saturday, UNK lost to ninth-ranked Upper Iowa, 21-14, and 12th-ranked Indianapolis, 20-19.

Against the Peacocks, UNK got a 10-2 major decision from redshirt freshman Bishop Murray but then Upper Iowa reeled off five straight wins. That included a 3-2 decision at 157 pounds and 10-8 win at 165 pounds.

The Lopers won three of the last four matches as second-ranked Austin Eldredge had an 11-0 major decision at 174 pounds, top-ranked heavyweight Lee Herrington won 7-3 and top-ranked Billy Higgins won 3-2.

Redshirt freshman Crew Howard helped UNK tie Indianapolis, 19-19, with a 6-3 win. However, the Greyhounds won the match and placed seventh by having the dual’s only fall.

Eldredge and Higgins had two more dominant wins with second-ranked Nick James bounced back from a loss at 141 pounds to win 6-5. Redshirt freshman Beau Hostler had two escapes at 149 but was edged, 3-2.

UNK hosts the Newman Jets at 7 p.m. Friday to begin MIAA action.