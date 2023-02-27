KEARNEY – Nefeli Zafeiri rallied to win at No. 3 singles to help eighth-ranked Central Oklahoma get past the University of Nebraska at Kearney, 4-3, in the seventh-place match of the ITA Women’s Indoor Team National Championships Sunday at the Ernest Grundy Tennis Center.

The Lopers (8-5) fell 4-1 to seventh-ranked Indianapolis on Saturday afternoon. UCO (4-4), defending national runner-up, lost to 4-0 to ninth-ranked North Georgia in its consolation match.

The Bronchos, hit hard by graduation and the transfer portal after last year’s run, took the doubles point and then won No. 6 and No. 4 singles. However, UNK won the next three singles matches to set up a winner-take-all at No. 3.

Narindra Ranaivo got past Zafeiri, 7-6 (11-9), in a marathon first set and was up 4-2 in the second. At this time, UNK’s Melisa Becerra and Jazmin Zamorano were in the final stages of their respective matches which they won. Zafeiri tallied the final four points of the second set to win and then controlled the third set, getting out to leads of 2-0 and 4-0 before winning (6-7, 6-4, 6-3).

“This match didn’t go quite as I anticipated. Give a lot of credit to (Zafeiri); she made tons of balls and Narindra’s wrist was hurting and she got smart at the end. She kept hitting high balls to Narindra’s backhand and she wasn’t able to hit the ball,” UNK coach Scott Shafer said.

UNK is now off until March 9 when it faces Northwest Missouri State to begin MIAA play. That dual will be held in the Grundy or at Harmon Park, depending on the weather.

“We’re going to have to get better at doubles. We think we’re good at doubles but the girls need to take more risks at the appropriate time,” said Shafer.

Later Sunday, Flagler (Fla.) battles UIndy for fifth place, North Georgia faces Hawaii Pacific for third with top-ranked Barry (Fla.) taking on St. Leo for the title.