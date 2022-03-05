 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lopers fight off Bearcats’ comeback in MIAA Tourney

UNK’s Klaire Kirsch

UNK’s Klaire Kirsch, back, steals the ball from Northwest Missouri’s Mallory McConkey during the MIAA Tournament quarterfinal game Friday afternoon at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City. The Lopers defeated the Bearcats, 52-47, to advance to the semifinals where they will play Fort Hays State today (Saturday).

 Courtesy photo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Nebraska at Kearney women’s basketball team got out to an 11-0 lead and had six players score between six and 10 points to hold off Northwest Missouri State, 52-47, Thursday afternoon at the MIAA Tournament in Kansas City.

The third-seeded Lopers (23-6) advance to today’s (Saturday) semifinals where they will take on archrival and second-seeded Fort Hays State. The nationally ranked Tigers (26-3) slipped past seventh-seed Central Oklahoma, 71-63, Thursday afternoon.

UNK and Fort Hays State split their two games, each winning on the road. Today’s (Saturday’s) game tips at 2:15 p.m.

“It’s kind of what we thought might happen. As things went along this season, we realized we’d probably see Hays again. This time it’s in the second round,” Loper head coach Carrie Eighmey said. “They are a great team and have really good depth. We look forward to the opportunity to play them and I think it brings out the best in both teams.”

UNK has now won six in a row over the Bearcats (17-13) but needed to hang on after leading by as many as 19 and by a 44-27 margin entering the fourth quarter.

Northwest, behind a game-high 26 points from guard Molly Hartnett, started the fourth on their own 11-0 run. However, the Lopers hit six free throws and got a key layup from veteran guard Haley Simental at the 2:22 mark to record their fourth straight MIAA Tourney win.

Simental’s layup was UNK’s lone field goal of the quarter.

“I thought defensively, for the entire game, we played pretty well. In the fourth they scored 20 points, hit a couple of shots and kind of were going at us in the paint because they knew Klaire (Kirsch) had four fouls,” Eighmey said. “She was trying to defend (Hartnett) without fouling which is tricky. But we held them to 13 first-half points and that was huge for us.”

UNK guard Trinity Law tallied a team-best 10 points. Post Brooke Carlson had seven rebounds, six points and three assists. Kirsch had a game-high 11 rebounds. And Simental, Shiloh McCool and Elisa Backes scored nine apiece.

“Offensively we were good in the first half and in the third quarter but kind of stalled out in the fourth. Our possessions got a little stagnant and just missed some shots,” Eighmey said. “Northwest is a great team. ... We knew they weren’t just going to lay over and quit when they were down. We expected another push from them.”

UNK led 37-18 midway through the third quarter but Northwest hit a couple of 3-pointers and came roaring back.

A Hartnett bucket with 2:46 remaining made it 47-43. UNK missed two threes on its next possession but Hartnett missed a shot in the lane as well.

McCool made one of two free throws before Northwest turned to Hartnett again and this time she made another one, making it a 48-45 with 47 ticks left. That’s when UNK turned to Simental who drove down the left side of the lane and saw the ball roll in for a two-possession lead. Harnett scored again but Backes made two free throws to finish the scoring.

“Having just played them last week, the game plan was fresh in our players’ minds. We knew what the scout was, what Northwest tries to do and what their players like to do,” Eighmey said. “That was helpful and we had a couple of extra days to really lock in on what we wanted to do defensively.”

