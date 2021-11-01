Lopers fall to second place in MIAA after being dominated by Northwest Missouri

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Dreams of a conference championship turned into a nightmare Saturday afternoon for the University of Nebraska at Kearney football team.
Northwest Missouri, the MIAA’s gold standard for more than 20 years, scored on the opening kickoff, again in the game’s last 75 seconds and at eight points in between while blasting the upstart Lopers 66-13 at Bearcat Stadium at Maryville.
The Bearcats (7-1) dominated every phase of the game, except point-after-touchdown kicks, to hand the Lopers their second loss of the year and their worst loss of the Josh Lynn era.
“It’s pretty simple: You don’t show up in the MIAA (against) a very, very, very good football team and this is what happens,” Lynn said. “In all phases — offense, defense, special teams, coaching — they beat us today.”
UNK’s only bright spot was its first possession. The Lopers marched 75 yards in nine plays. The biggest, a 46-yard strike from TJ Davis to JerQon Conners, set up a 7-yard touchdown pass from Davis to Damien Cearns and a short-lived 7-6 Loper lead.
Three minutes and 12 seconds later, that lead was gone and the rout was on.
“Ultimately, we have to get off the field defensively. We have to get stops,” Lynn said.
That never happened.
The Bearcats scored on every possession in the first half and led 48-7 at intermission, much to the delight of the 7,509 fans gathered for the Bearcats’ Homecoming.
Northwest Missouri rolled up 606 yards of total offense and converted 8 of 10 third-downs. Quarterback Mike Hohensee was 14 of 18 passing for 270 yards and three touchdowns. Braden Wright came off the bench to complete 3 of 3 passes for 91 yards.
Hohensee also ran for 68 yards, 56 on the first-quarter touchdown that gave the Bearcats the lead for good.
Running back Al McKeller, a transfer from the University of Indianapolis, rushed for 91 yards and four touchdowns, and receiver Alec Tatum had six catches for 102 yards.
“Anytime something like this happens, I think we got beat up front,” Lynn said. “I think their offensive line handled our front seven or eight and usually when that happens, that’s not a good indicator.”
Meanwhile, the Bearcats’ defensive front was dominating its line of scrimmage.
UNK’s offense sputtered unlike it has for years. The running game netted 61 yards and Davis had his worst day as a Loper, rushing for a negative 17 yards on 15 carries. He completed 10 of 17 passes for 181 yards and connected with Michael Koch on a 17-yard touchdown in the second half.
Lynn said he knew it would be tough for UNK to get its interior run game going against the Bearcats front seven.
“They did a great job. They put us in situations where we had to throw the ball on their terms and when you’re doing that, I don’t care who you are or what kind of offense you are, it’s not good for them to dictate when you throw the ball,” he said.
UNK (7-2) falls into second place in the MIAA standings, but maintains postseason hopes. The Lopers play at Central Oklahoma (4-5) on Saturday before ending the regular season at home Nov. 13 against Northeastern State (2-7).
“I’ve got a great group of young men. They’re going to respond and we’re going to be better for it,” Lynn said.
- NW Missouri 66, UNK 13
Score by Quarters
UNK (7-2)7 0 6 0 — 13
NW Mo. (7-1)18 30 6 12 — 66
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
NWM — Kaden Davis 90 kickoff return (kick failed), 14:45
UNK — Damien Cearns 7 pass from TJ Davis (Junior Gonzalez kick) 9:59
NWM — Mike Hohensee 56 run (kick failed) 6:47
NWM — Al McKeller 31 run (kick failed) 3:40
Second Quarter
NWM — McKeller 13 run (pass failed) 14:53
NWM — Imoni Donadelle 55 pass from Hohensee (Hohensee run) 11:52.
NWM — Trevon Alexander 15 pass from Hohensee (Alec Tatum pass from Hohensee) 8:37
NWM — McKeller 1 yd run (Tatum pass from Hohensee) 0:48.
Third Quarter
UNK — Michael Koch 17 pass from Davis (kick failed (9:59)
NWM — Cole Hembrough 9 pass from Hohensee (pass failed) 3:34
Fourth Quarter
NWM — McKeller 1 run (run failed) 12:32
NWM — Robert Rawie 11 run (kick failed) 1:13
Individual Leaders
Rushing — UNK: Montrez Jackson 6-34, Miko Maessner 6-27, Damien Cearns 5-13, Dayton Sealey 6-10, Jacob Green 1-(minus 1), Team 2-(minus 5), TJ Davis 15-(minus 17). NWM: Al McKeller 17-91, Mike Hohensee 4-68, Robert Rawie 4-53, Jamar Moya 4-29, Jadon Brady 3-10, Durand Henderson 1-2, Braden Wright 1-0, Team 1-0.
Passing — UNK: TJ Davis 10-17-1, 181 yds.; Dayton Sealey 0-1-0, 0 yds. NWM: Mike Hohensee 14-18-0, 270 yds. Braden Wright 3-3-0, 91 yds.; Joseph Krause 1-1-0, 1 yds.