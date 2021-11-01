Lopers fall to second place in MIAA after being dominated by Northwest Missouri

The Bearcats scored on every possession in the first half and led 48-7 at intermission, much to the delight of the 7,509 fans gathered for the Bearcats’ Homecoming.

Northwest Missouri rolled up 606 yards of total offense and converted 8 of 10 third-downs. Quarterback Mike Hohensee was 14 of 18 passing for 270 yards and three touchdowns. Braden Wright came off the bench to complete 3 of 3 passes for 91 yards.

Hohensee also ran for 68 yards, 56 on the first-quarter touchdown that gave the Bearcats the lead for good.

Running back Al McKeller, a transfer from the University of Indianapolis, rushed for 91 yards and four touchdowns, and receiver Alec Tatum had six catches for 102 yards.

“Anytime something like this happens, I think we got beat up front,” Lynn said. “I think their offensive line handled our front seven or eight and usually when that happens, that’s not a good indicator.”

Meanwhile, the Bearcats’ defensive front was dominating its line of scrimmage.