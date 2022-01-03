Lopers fall in 2OT at Northeastern (Okla.) State

Northeastern State made only one triple in the first half but made seven over the final 30 minutes. Grad transfer Tylor Arnold hit one of his three treys to put the RiverHawks up 65-63 with 1:42 left.

After UNK responded with a 7-2 run, sophomore Christian Cook tied things up with 12 seconds left with a three from the left wing.

Simental, after a timeout, had a chance to win it but his contested layup hit the backboard and then iron as the buzzer sounded.

UNK rallied from deficits of 78-72 and 80-74 in the first OT to force another five minutes. A 6-0 closing spurt featured a Simental runner and four Loper free throws. This time, with things tied at 80, NSU had a chance to win but post Emeka Obukwelu misfired on a shot in the lane with time winding down.