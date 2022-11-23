 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lopers fall at Chadron State despite 24-point effort from Darrian Nebeker

11-19-22 UNK MBB001 Darrian Nebeker.JPG

UNK’s Darrian Nebeker (5) scored 24 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in a losing effort Tuesday night in Chadron.

 Eldon Holmes, Kearney Hub

CHADRON — Junior guard Isaiah Watt scored 21 points and Chadron State hit five straight 3- pointers in the second half as part of a 91-72 win over the University of Nebraska at Kearney Tuesday night in Chadron.

The Eagles (1-3) never trailed but saw a 13-point first-half lead whittled to four, 58-54, midway through the second half.

That’s when the long-range shots started to fall with junior Patrick McLachlan hitting the first of five straight threes and Wyatt making the last. That made the score 73-60 with 6:37 to play and UNK (2-4) didn’t threaten after that.

“When they got an open look, they hit it. Coming into the game they were a 32-percent three-point shooting team but they were at home and found a rhythm,” UNK head coach Kevin Lofton said on the KRVN Radio post-game show.

Chadron made half its shots (34 of 68) including an 11-of-19 effort from beyond the arc. They also were plus 16 on the glass and got 36 bench points. Reserve Bryce Latimer posted 17 points.

Forward Darrian Nebeker led the Lopers, tallying a game-high 24 points. He also had 11 rebounds. Sean Evans followed with 14 points and Winston Cook had 10.

“We had to ride a couple of guys hard over the last couple of three or four games. Our guards have to give us a little bit more on the boards. They really took care of us pretty good there,” Lofton said. “Darrian did everything he could in the first half to put us in position but in the second half I thought it caught up to him a little bit.”

UNK is off until a Dec. 1 home game against Rogers State.

