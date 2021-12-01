Lopers face huge climb in volleyball regional

“The last few days in the gym has looked similar to the team we sent home for a few days for Thanksgiving,” Squiers said. “We played relatively well in the loss to Central Mo. It wasn’t like we just fell off the radar there and didn’t play well. So I guess time will tell.”

UNK played the Central Missouri game without middle hitter Anna Squiers, who is dealing with an abdominal strain. She has practiced cautiously, resuming attack efforts on Monday. She practiced a little more aggressively on Tuesday.

“Time will tell. We’re still dealing with a little bit of uncertainty. … That could be both a negative and a positive because I’m sure they don’t quite know what we’re going to put on the floor if we don’t,” Rick Squiers said. ”I think she is of the mindset that she will be on the court and as long as she can be somewhat effective. … We’ll let her grind it out as long as she’s capable of functioning.”

If Anna can’t go, the coach is confident that Fallon Stutheit can fill the position. He said Stutheit played well in the match with Central Missouri.

“It almost feels like we have three good options that now have a little bit of experience,” he said.