Lopers face huge climb in volleyball regional

KEARNEY — The road to the Elite Eight is uphill, more like a cliff, for the University of Nebraska at Kearney volleyball team.
However, the Lopers have made that climb only two years ago. They start their effort at noon Thursday by squaring off with Northwest Missouri in the quarterfinals of the Central Regional Tournament at Warrensburg, Mo.
UNK 25-6 is the sixth seed in the regional, while the Bearcats, 26-5, are the No. 3 seed. The teams have met twice with each winning on the other’s home floor.
“Obviously it was kind of a tale of two matches,” UNK coach Rick Squiers said. “We were not able to slow them down enough in the one that we played here and defensively, we were able to take some things away at their place and keep them to a low efficiency.”
To repeat the victorious performance, UNK will have to stop a high-powered Northwest Missouri offense.
“They’re hard to stop. I mean, that’s the challenge is they have two really good outsides and they’re still good and the other positions too,”Squiers said.
UNK stopped the Bearcats in their three-set sweep on Oct. 30. It was in the midst of a 12-match win streak, UNK’s best of the season. That carried into the Lopers’ last outing, a five-set loss to No. 1-ranked Central Missouri in the MIAA Tournament semifinals.
“The last few days in the gym has looked similar to the team we sent home for a few days for Thanksgiving,” Squiers said. “We played relatively well in the loss to Central Mo. It wasn’t like we just fell off the radar there and didn’t play well. So I guess time will tell.”
UNK played the Central Missouri game without middle hitter Anna Squiers, who is dealing with an abdominal strain. She has practiced cautiously, resuming attack efforts on Monday. She practiced a little more aggressively on Tuesday.
“Time will tell. We’re still dealing with a little bit of uncertainty. … That could be both a negative and a positive because I’m sure they don’t quite know what we’re going to put on the floor if we don’t,” Rick Squiers said. ”I think she is of the mindset that she will be on the court and as long as she can be somewhat effective. … We’ll let her grind it out as long as she’s capable of functioning.”
If Anna can’t go, the coach is confident that Fallon Stutheit can fill the position. He said Stutheit played well in the match with Central Missouri.
“It almost feels like we have three good options that now have a little bit of experience,” he said.
The Central Region continues to be one of the toughest in the nation with teams ranked in the top 15 nationally not able to make the eight-team field.
Northwest Missouri, ranked No. 4, and UNK, ranked No. 12, is not an unusual ranking in the regional tournament in recent years.
“When you’re not playing the eight seed … you do not have a good draw,” coach Squiers said. “You are playing somebody who, when all the stars line up, could go win a national title and I hope we’re one of those teams.”
This year’s version of the Lopers compares favorably to the team that two years ago went all the way to the national final.
Many of the players are the same and they’re two years older, two years smarter, two years stronger.
But the same can be said of many of the other teams.
“It’s the super senior thing and all that. Everybody’s deep and everybody’s good. … The rest of the field is probably deeper and older and better,” Squiers said. “And they probably appreciate the chance to play more than they ever did because it was taken away from them (last year).
“Just sitting down to watch game film on a regular basis this year, I’m kind of shaking my head going, ‘This is insane.’ I think both of these teams are playing some of the best volleyball you’ll ever see at our level.”