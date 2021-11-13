 Skip to main content
Lopers eye playoffs in regular-season finale
Lopers eye playoffs in regular-season finale

UNK football
KEARNEY — Josh Lynn has it figured out.

- If Henderson State, ranked sixth in the region, beats Ouachita Baptist, ranked 10th in the region, OBU is out of the conversation.

- And if East Central Oklahoma beats eighth-ranked Southeastern Oklahoma, then SEO is out.

- And if Northwest Missouri beats Emporia State, therefore avoiding a three-way tie for the MIAA championship and there’s no argument over that automatic berth.

Then, no committee decision, no think-tank process, no groundswell group movement will keep Lynn’s Lopers out of the NCAA football playoffs if:

UNK beats Northeast Oklahoma today (Saturday).

“(We) can see the goal. Now, whether it happens or not I don’t know, but we have to take care of us,” Lynn said. “We know where we’re at and we know what we have to do ... to make that happen.”

On paper, the Lopers (8-2), ranked seventh in the region, should be able to take care of themselves against the RiverHawks (2-8), who have lost six in a row since beating Lincoln 49-48 in overtime on Sept. 25.

In 2019 UNK defeated Northeastern 45-10 while running for 593 yards and six touchdowns, but Lynn says the RiverHawks are a better team now.

“They’ve got some offensive skill kids that can hurt you ... and defensively they’ve gotten a lot bigger up front. They have some solid linebackers and some pretty good safeties,” he said. “The big thing for us ... is controlling the front and being able to run the football and taking our shots in the passing game. That is probably the biggest key to this game,” Lynn said.

Loper quarterback TJ Davis comes into the game with 992 yards this season and needing 128 yards to break the Lopers’ career rushing record for quarterbacks. He’s also one touchdown away from the career record for quarterbacks. Both records belong to Jake Spitzlberger.

He will probably break into the Top 10 for passing yards as well today.

Today’s game is also Senior Day for the Lopers as all of the seniors and super seniors will be honored before the game.

Today’s game also marks the Nebraska return of kicker Tyler Crawford, who is 3 of 8 on field goals and 17 of 19 on PATs for Northeastern State. Crawford appeard in three games for the Huskers last year and was the starting punter in Nebraska’s last two games.

