Lopers eye playoffs in regular-season finale

KEARNEY — Josh Lynn has it figured out.

- If Henderson State, ranked sixth in the region, beats Ouachita Baptist, ranked 10th in the region, OBU is out of the conversation.

- And if East Central Oklahoma beats eighth-ranked Southeastern Oklahoma, then SEO is out.

- And if Northwest Missouri beats Emporia State, therefore avoiding a three-way tie for the MIAA championship and there’s no argument over that automatic berth.

Then, no committee decision, no think-tank process, no groundswell group movement will keep Lynn’s Lopers out of the NCAA football playoffs if:

UNK beats Northeast Oklahoma today (Saturday).

“(We) can see the goal. Now, whether it happens or not I don’t know, but we have to take care of us,” Lynn said. “We know where we’re at and we know what we have to do ... to make that happen.”

On paper, the Lopers (8-2), ranked seventh in the region, should be able to take care of themselves against the RiverHawks (2-8), who have lost six in a row since beating Lincoln 49-48 in overtime on Sept. 25.