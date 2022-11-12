Lopers end regular season with 42-0 win over RiverHawks

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The University of Nebraska at Kearney football team ran for 357 yards, got a pick six from defensive end Baylor Hellmuth and forced seven punts to blank Northeastern State, 42-0, Saturday afternoon in Tahlequah, Okla.

This was the regular-season finale for both teams. UNK (8-3) could be selected for one of two bowl games on Saturday, Dec 3. The bowl games are the Farmers Bank & Trust Live United Bowl in Texarkana, Ark., and the Heritage Bowl in Corsicana, Texas. UNK played in the Mineral Water Bowl in Excelsior Springs, Missouri, in 2019 but that game is no longer played.

Northeastern (1-10) hung with the Lopers until halftime as three of the Lopers' first five drives ended with a punt. Another ended with a missed field goal.

The RiverHawks had drives of 50 and 49 yards in the first half but both ended with missed field goals.

“I thought we were asleep (early on) and I was worried about that all week. We were coming off an emotional win last week but give them credit, (NSU) came out ready to play,” said UNK head coach Josh Lynn on the KRVN Radio post-game show.

The Lopers got on the board when redshirt sophomore back Damien Cearns ran over a Northeastern defender at the 15-yard line and ran the rest of the way untouched for 17-yard score. Cearns finished with career-highs in carries (21) and yards (170). His powerful run capped a 10-play, 69-yard march that took 5:13 off the clock.

The second half, the Lopers put on an offensive show. Quarterback TJ Davis hit senior tight end Thomas Tews for a 15-yard touchdown on UNK's first possession.

“Our defense kept us going in the first half and did all day long. Extremely proud of the way we responded in the second half. We woke up and got going,” Lynn said. “Every once in a while, you have to go into the locker room and challenge your team and sure enough they answered.”

Davis raced 73 yards for six points, the second-longest run of his career, to make it 21-0 and UNK tacked on 21 points in the fourth quarter as Davis found Tews again for a 13-yard touchdown and backup quarterback Sean Johnson Jr. found freshman tight end Luke Blatchford for a 15-yard score.

Hellmuth capped the scoring, dropping into coverage and picking off a tipped pass, returning it 26 yards to the end zone. Loper linebacker Jacey Nutter hit ‘Hawk quarterback Jacob Frazier as he threw the ball, causing it to go up in the air like a pop up.

Davis finished with 103 yards on eight carries and completed 7 of 17 passes for 71 yards.

Northern State was held to 48 rushing yards and 179 passing yards. Wide receiver Malik Antwine led the RiverHawks with 10 catches for 119 yards.