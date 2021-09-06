Lopers edge Gannon in five, improve to 4-0

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, N.Y. — Redshirt sophomore outside Cecilia Beahm had 24 kills to help No. 4 University of Nebraska at Kearney rally to beat No. 27 Gannon, Pa., 18-25, 25-12, 20-25, 25-14, 16-14 Saturday night at Rockville Centre.

The match was part of the Molloy College Invitational. UNK swept Wilimington University of Delaware 25-17, 25-12, 25-10 Saturday morning to reach 4-0 on the young season.

The Lopers beat Gannon 3-1 in the 2019 NCAA Tournament quarterfinals but needed a kill and an ace from sophomore opposite Sami Mauch to fish off the Golden Knights Saturday.

Gannon led 11-10 in the fifth set but didn’t lead the rest of the way. A kill by freshman outside Asha Regier put the Lopers at set point and the Mauch plays finally finished off the win.

UNK outhit Gannon .253 to .157, with eight Lopers registering a kill. The Lopers rolled in the fourth set to tie things up, hitting .359. To go along with Beahm’s production, senior middle Anna Squiers provided 11 kills and three blocks.

Regier added 11 kills and four digs with senior libero Lindsay Nottlemann scooping up a match-high 34 digs.