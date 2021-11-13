Lopers downed by Minnesota-Deluth despite junior guard Simental's 25 points, 6 assists

DULUTH, Minn. — The Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs went on a 19-7 run wrapped around halftime to beat the University of Nebraska at Kearney, 77-64, Friday night at Duluth.

The game was part of the “American Family Insurance Classic.” In the early contest Minnesota-Crookston hit a fadeaway, baseline, buzzer-beater to nip East Central (Okla.), 72-70. UNK faces UMC at 2 p.m. today (Saturday).

A young UNK squad, facing a UMD team picked to finish in the upper half of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, got 25 points and six assists from junior point guard David Simental in his Loper debut.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Falling behind 15-7 eight minutes in, UNK went on a 19-8 run to grab its biggest lead of the night at 26-23. Senior forward Austin Luger hit back-to-back threes during the stretch with Simental connecting on three two-pointers.

However, Duluth got a three from grad transfer Jacob Shields with 23 seconds left in the half and then turned a live ball turnover into a layup and a 34-29 halftime lead. That momentum carried over into the second half as the Bulldogs zoomed ahead 45-33.