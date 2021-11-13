Lopers downed by Minnesota-Deluth despite junior guard Simental's 25 points, 6 assists

DULUTH, Minn. — The Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs went on a 19-7 run wrapped around halftime to beat the University of Nebraska at Kearney, 77-64, Friday night at Duluth.
The game was part of the “American Family Insurance Classic.” In the early contest Minnesota-Crookston hit a fadeaway, baseline, buzzer-beater to nip East Central (Okla.), 72-70. UNK faces UMC at 2 p.m. today (Saturday).
A young UNK squad, facing a UMD team picked to finish in the upper half of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, got 25 points and six assists from junior point guard David Simental in his Loper debut.
Falling behind 15-7 eight minutes in, UNK went on a 19-8 run to grab its biggest lead of the night at 26-23. Senior forward Austin Luger hit back-to-back threes during the stretch with Simental connecting on three two-pointers.
However, Duluth got a three from grad transfer Jacob Shields with 23 seconds left in the half and then turned a live ball turnover into a layup and a 34-29 halftime lead. That momentum carried over into the second half as the Bulldogs zoomed ahead 45-33.
Scoring 28 points in the paint UNK hung around, never letting the deficit get bigger than 15 points. The Lopers got within nine twice in the final five minutes but the ‘Dawgs had an answer each time as four starters scored in double figures.
A two-time All-RMAC pick at Colorado State-Pueblo, Simental reached his game-high point total by going 8 of 20 from the field and 7 of 7 at the line. Luger had 15 points, six rebounds and three assists with senior forward Darrian Nebeker at 11 points and six rebounds. He was limited to 20 minutes and fouled out late.
Duluth got 18 points and five boards from sophomore guard Joshua Brown with sophomore forward Austin Andrews at a double-double (14 points and 11 rebounds). Finally, redshirt junior wing Drew Blair had 17 points and six rebounds.