Loper's depth helps to sweep St. Mary in three

Squiers said he had two reasons for wanting to get a multitude of players in Wednesday’s match.

“One because we need some of them to get more experienced and then the other reason is we need some of them not to have to play all the time,” he said. “You have fourth- and fifth-year players out there and almost all have something they’re rehabbing or trying to keep from becoming irritated so you want them to be fresh for the grinders that you know you’re going to have coming up.”

The onslaught of attackers played fairly clean, especially in the first two sets when they had a five attack errors and 33 kills in 62 attacks, hitting .452.

Performance at the net dropped off in the third set but Mauch blew the game open from the service line. With the score tied 6-6, the North Platte junior served four straight aces, then one more after a kill by Fallon Stutheit as UNK pulled away.

“That serve is just really tough to handle. You go back to the Gannon game and we win that match on a serve from Sami Mauch. It looks like it’s going out and it falls straight down on the line,” Squiers said.