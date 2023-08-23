KEARNEY – The University of Nebraska at Kearney volleyball team is ranked 16th in the American Volleyball Coaches Association Division II preseason coaches’ poll.

The poll is voted upon by a panel of head coaches from around the country.

UNK, which finished the 2022 season ranked 15th, garnered 463 points to come in ahead of MIAA rival Washburn (374).

The Central Region has eight of the nation’s top 17 teams with No. 2 Concordia-St. Paul, No. 4 Wayne State, No. 7 St. Cloud State, No. 8 Minnesota-Duluth, No. 11 Southwest Minnesota State and No. 13 Northwest Missouri State ahead of the Lopers.

Four Central teams — Harding (Ark.), Central Oklahoma, Central Missouri and Oklahoma Baptist — are among those receiving votes.

Since becoming a D2 member in the fall of 1990, UNK has been ranked 377 times in the AVCA poll. The current D2 schools with more ranked weeks are Central Missouri (462 weeks), Tampa (430) and Minnesota-Duluth (385).

The Lopers host No. 3 Metro State and South Dakota Mines in exhibition scrimmages this weekend at the Health & Sports Center. The first match against MSU will be at 6 p.m. Friday with Saturday’s action at 10:30 a.m. (Mines) and noon (Metro).