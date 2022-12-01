Lopers Darius Swanson, Hunter Hays earn all-region honors

KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney redshirt seniors Darius Swanson and Hunter Hays have been placed on the Division II Conference Commissioners All-Super Region 3 team.

Swanson is a first-team pick for a second year in a row with Hays on the second team.

Swanson led UNK with three interceptions this fall and one touchdown. He also ranked fourth on the team in tackles (69), was tied for the team lead in pass breakups (eight) and forced two fumbles.

Including a two-game 2020 season, the strong safety finishes his UNK career ranked 24th on the all-time tackles list (190) with his solo total (121) 10th best. Swanson has entered the transfer portal, looking to play at a higher level to improve his pro prospects. He'll graduate this month from UNK and be a "Super Senior" next fall.

Hays is a three-year starter at left guard and part of a line that helped the UNK offense average 33 points and 402 yards per game. The Lopers were again among the nation's top rushing teams, coming in with 27 touchdowns, 5.9 yards per carry and 264 rushing yards per game. The line allowed only 16 sacks all fall.

He could return in 2023 as a "Super Senior."

Gage Porter from Southern Nazarene (Okla.) was tabbed as the Offensive Player of the Year with Ferris (Mich.) State end Caleb Murphy the Defensive Player of the Year. Porter accounted for 40 touchdowns and 3,043 yards this year with Murphy at a nation-leading 24.5 sacks.

UNK went 8-3 this past season, spending time in the national and regional polls and tying for third place in the final MIAA standings.