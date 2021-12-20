Lopers come from behind to beat Central Oklahoma, continue 9-game winning streak

KEARNEY – A 16-point halftime lead had vanished and with less than four minutes left in the game, the University of Nebraska at Kearney women’s basketball team trailed Central Oklahoma for the first time since 6-5.
But the Lopers knew where they needed to get the ball and Brooke Carlson delivered.
The 6-foot-1 junior caught an in-bounds pass deep in the lane for a layup, followed by making 1 of 2 free throws and then completed a three-point play to trigger a late 13-4 UNK rally that capped a 72-64 win over the Bronchos.
“She’s really, really skilled ... and she’s smart. She has a ton of experience,” UNK coach Carrie Eighmey said. “She did a really good job of being patient especially when you’re playing against size and a real good player like Kelsey Johnson. You can’t just shoot over her. She’s long and big and so you have to be patient and find an angle.”
Johnson, a 6-3 senior, had 15 points and nine rebounds for the Bronchos (7-5 overall, 3-3 MIAA). Their other post, 6-2 sophomore Alayzha Knapp had 15 points and seven rebounds.
Carlson finished with 14 points, eight in the fourth quarter, while Elisa Backes came off the bench to score 23 points, her best game of the year.
“You always know she’s capable of those things,” Eighmey said of Backes, last year’s leading scorer. “She shot the ball really well today and she wanted the ball. She was confident in that.”
She had 13 of her points in the first half and was 5 of 9 from three-point range. Maegan Holt also had a big first half, scoring nine of her 13 points.
A 17-2 run in the first quarter that spilled over into the second quarter, staked UNK to a 17-point lead late in the first half. But the Bronchos went to work on trimming that lead in the second half, switching to an “amoeba” zone defense that slowed the Loper offense.
“Obviously, the first half, we were really, really good on both ends of the floor and we kind of had control,” Eighmey said. But against the zone, “it took us a while to find the open looks, the open shots.”
The victory was the ninth in a row for the Lopers (10-1, 5-0). UNK is idle until going on the road for a New Year’s Day game at Rogers State. Their next home game is Jan. 6 against Central Missouri.
“For us to hit some adversity, lose the lead, and find a way to stay locked in and not panic and be able to get enough stops down the stretch and hit enough free throws down the stretch is helpful and it will be helpful later on.”