Lopers come from behind to beat Central Oklahoma, continue 9-game winning streak

“You always know she’s capable of those things,” Eighmey said of Backes, last year’s leading scorer. “She shot the ball really well today and she wanted the ball. She was confident in that.”

She had 13 of her points in the first half and was 5 of 9 from three-point range. Maegan Holt also had a big first half, scoring nine of her 13 points.

A 17-2 run in the first quarter that spilled over into the second quarter, staked UNK to a 17-point lead late in the first half. But the Bronchos went to work on trimming that lead in the second half, switching to an “amoeba” zone defense that slowed the Loper offense.

“Obviously, the first half, we were really, really good on both ends of the floor and we kind of had control,” Eighmey said. But against the zone, “it took us a while to find the open looks, the open shots.”

The victory was the ninth in a row for the Lopers (10-1, 5-0). UNK is idle until going on the road for a New Year’s Day game at Rogers State. Their next home game is Jan. 6 against Central Missouri.

“For us to hit some adversity, lose the lead, and find a way to stay locked in and not panic and be able to get enough stops down the stretch and hit enough free throws down the stretch is helpful and it will be helpful later on.”