Lopers close out regular season with 56-10 win over Northeastern State

KEARNEY — It started with a flea-flicker for a 65-yard touchdown and a two-point extra point.
It ended with the University of Nebraska at Kearney football team beating Northeastern (Okla.) State 56-10, making a loud statement directed toward the NCAA Playoffs selection committee.
“So proud. I mean so, so, so proud, (a) great group of kids,” Coach Josh Lynn said. “We needed to answer the bell one more time as we came into this game. Sometimes these games are tough to get up for.”
During pregame, UNK honored 16 seniors who have been part of a phenomenal turnaround from a 1-10 season to the current 9-2 record and dreams of a playoff berth.
Any emotional distraction from that event got swept away on the first play.
Quarterback TJ Davis gave the ball to Dayton Sealey, who pitched it back to Davis who found a very wide-open Cody Nelson for a touchdown.
“We wanted to have fun and we knew if we could get going early, it would carry on,” Lynn said.
The two-point conversion — a toss from holder Grant Buschkoetter to blocker Travis Holcomb sprinting from right to left behind the line — gave Holcomb, a linebacker, the daily double of a touchdown and a two-point conversion in his special teams career.
“I made a promise to Travis early in the week that if we scored it didn’t matter what the numbers were, we were going to run the fake … and it was a good start to the football game,” Lynn said.
The excitement of the fast start and the resulting confidence never waned as UNK finished 5-0 in home games.
“I wanted to leave Foster Field undefeated,” said Holcomb, who had six tackles, including two for a loss and one sack. “So today I wanted to make sure everyone was locked in, including myself, and make sure we had a good day.”
They did.
Davis passed for 150 yards and two touchdowns, and rushed for 47 yards and two touchdowns while playing less than a half. His two touchdown runs of 1 and 17 yards, made him UNK’s all-time leader in touchdown runs.
Sealey also scored twice, catching a 61-yard touchdown pass from Davis and running in from 1-yard out.
Backup quarterback Jacob Green hit Michael Koch for an 18-yard touchdown pass on the last play of the first half to give UNK a 42-0 lead.
The backups finished out the game with Miko Maessner the leading rusher with 61 yards on nine carries and a touchdown. Third-line quarterback Shaun Ross was next with 55 yards and a 12-yard touchdown.
Sione Taufalele led all UNK tacklers with seven.
UNK will now wait for the playoff bracket release on Sunday. Seven teams from each of the four regions qualify for the playoffs.
“We’re definitely one of the top 28 in the nation,” Lynn said.
He bases his argument on the strength of the MIAA, “the toughest Division II conference in the nation,” and UNK’s second-place league finish while facing adversities other teams didn’t face.
“We go on the road six times this year and we’re the only team in the conference that has back-to-back road games,” he said. “We went out there and went through a rigorous MIAA schedule and we did it on the road.”