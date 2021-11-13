Lopers close out regular season with 56-10 win over Northeastern State

“I made a promise to Travis early in the week that if we scored it didn’t matter what the numbers were, we were going to run the fake … and it was a good start to the football game,” Lynn said.

The excitement of the fast start and the resulting confidence never waned as UNK finished 5-0 in home games.

“I wanted to leave Foster Field undefeated,” said Holcomb, who had six tackles, including two for a loss and one sack. “So today I wanted to make sure everyone was locked in, including myself, and make sure we had a good day.”

They did.

Davis passed for 150 yards and two touchdowns, and rushed for 47 yards and two touchdowns while playing less than a half. His two touchdown runs of 1 and 17 yards, made him UNK’s all-time leader in touchdown runs.

Sealey also scored twice, catching a 61-yard touchdown pass from Davis and running in from 1-yard out.

Backup quarterback Jacob Green hit Michael Koch for an 18-yard touchdown pass on the last play of the first half to give UNK a 42-0 lead.

The backups finished out the game with Miko Maessner the leading rusher with 61 yards on nine carries and a touchdown. Third-line quarterback Shaun Ross was next with 55 yards and a 12-yard touchdown.