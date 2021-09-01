Loper's Canadian guard has high hopes for season

KEARNEY — It was the 2019 season, the University of Nebraska at Kearney played at the Mineral Water Bowl against Winona State.
After the 50-33 win, Matt Krzysztalowicz saw potential of the Loper football program, which led him to leave New Mexico Military Institute and join the Lopers.
UNK went 7-5 that year. Krzysztalowicz was just getting his feet wet after starting in the final two games at guard. Krzysztalowicz thought the win over Winona State was a memorable moment for him because it was a momentum booster for the university.
“It was just a program that wasn’t doing well to a program that went 7-5 in 2019 and 2-0 this past year even though we were supposed to have four games but winning the Mineral Water Bowl that season and seeing the guys that been there through that - those bad years - were able to stay persistent and actually come up on top in the end by my senior year,” Krzysztalowicz said. “That was a big moment for me, just being able to see how big the program is getting. “
Krzysztalowicz is high on accountability and leadership. He believes that it played a role in the Lopers’ turnaround under head coach Josh Lynn’s program.
“I think it’s coaches not being on players all the time and getting the right leaders to be accountable for all the guys,” Krzysztalowicz said. “I feel like we all have a bad day, but once you have a leader to step up and set it right, it definitely helps.”
Krzysztalowicz lived quite the journey in his football career before discovering UNK.
While he originally was born in Chicago, Burlington, Ontario, Canada, is his hometown. He took a fifth-year option in high school to play for a local prep academy that faced teams in the state. That gave Krzysztalowicz the opportunity to showcase himself. He went on to sign with New Mexico Institute at Roswell, New Mexico.
Starting from the bottom of the depth chart as a fourth-string center, Krzysztalowicz earned his way to the starting lineup at right guard for two seasons. Krzysztalowicz made a good impression on the coaching staff. Enough for him to be named offensive MVP, which is a rarity for a lineman to received that notoriety.
“I was kind of excited when I found out about it, but I was super surprised that I got it,” Krzysztalowicz said. “I did come in since day one ... and I just battled my way through, coaching the guy that played left tackle. I said whatever gets me on that bus and gets me out of the school, so I go out and live a normal life.”
Krzysztalowicz had two offers on the table out of high school.
It was either stay in the state and play for East New Mexico University or UNK. With some assistance by Drew Thatcher, who was on the NMI coaching staff at the time and later would be hired as offensive coordinator at UNK, playing for the Lopers was a no-brainer for the now fifth-year senior.
“I’m there - what’s need to be done that abides the program and I feel like a lot of coaches that I played for can attest to that,” Krzysztalowicz said
UNK runs a triple-option offense, which involves zone-blocking schemes, which fits Krzysztalowicz’s skills. So it didn’t take the 6-foot-1, 320-pounder long to adjust to the offense.
“We do have a lot of read keys and pitch keys,” Krzysztalowicz said. “If someone blocks the read keys and pitch keys, it definitely screws up the entire offense. Being able to learn as a guard to you know which linebacker, having to make sure where to go at all times. It’s definitely a little concerning just to make sure I’m not messing up the entire play for the whole offense. Obviously, as an option team, there’s a lot of running and moving around. We do a lot of pulls, counter-type pulls and power pulls. Definitely getting upfield and getting after linebackers and getting to the second level just to get a hole open and let our guys loose.”
During the 2019 season, UNK rushed a school record of 4,115 yards with 45 touchdowns. Krzysztalowicz started the remaining four games after Josh Stoltenberg went down. Krzysztalowicz is one of UNK’s top returning starters coming back especially after a COVID year in 2020, which granted them an extra year. Also making his return for his senior year is TJ Davis at quarterback, in which Krzysztalowicz speaks highly of him.
“He’s a great dude behind the ball,” Krzysztalowicz said. “In the beginning, he was a little quiet but now gets us now and we’re all a tight unit now. He takes control and knows what’s he has to do. He takes control really quickly and helps us out. Being able to play in front of an athlete like him and how explosive he is and he is able to turn nothing into something is really special.”
UNK was voted fourth in the Preseason Coaches Poll during the MIAA Media Day. However, expectations remain high for the Lopers.
With the mentality of winning every game on their schedule, Krzysztalowicz does have his top three teams he looks forward to facing this year, which are Northwest Missouri, Pittsburg State and Central Missouri. All three games will be on the road for the Lopers. Yet, Krzysztalowicz is confident enough that UNK could bring home the MIAA title.
“We’re the team to beat in Nebraska, like the best team in football,” Krzysztalowicz said. “I think there’s a huge expectation of us coming out and being explosive from the get-go and go all four quarters. We go full pedal to the metal and not giving in and not giving up.”