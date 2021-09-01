Loper's Canadian guard has high hopes for season

KEARNEY — It was the 2019 season, the University of Nebraska at Kearney played at the Mineral Water Bowl against Winona State.

After the 50-33 win, Matt Krzysztalowicz saw potential of the Loper football program, which led him to leave New Mexico Military Institute and join the Lopers.

UNK went 7-5 that year. Krzysztalowicz was just getting his feet wet after starting in the final two games at guard. Krzysztalowicz thought the win over Winona State was a memorable moment for him because it was a momentum booster for the university.

“It was just a program that wasn’t doing well to a program that went 7-5 in 2019 and 2-0 this past year even though we were supposed to have four games but winning the Mineral Water Bowl that season and seeing the guys that been there through that - those bad years - were able to stay persistent and actually come up on top in the end by my senior year,” Krzysztalowicz said. “That was a big moment for me, just being able to see how big the program is getting. “

Krzysztalowicz is high on accountability and leadership. He believes that it played a role in the Lopers’ turnaround under head coach Josh Lynn’s program.