Lopers bring home three gold medals from MIAA Indoor track championships

TOPEKA, Kan. — Sophomore Brayden Sorensen and redshirt freshman Wes Ferguson won individual titles Sunday to lead the Nebraska-Kearney at the MIAA Indoor Track and Field Championships Sunday at Topeka, Kansas

The two-day meet began Saturday morning UNK senior Tiara Schmidt won the women’s weight throw Saturday while Sorensen won the high jump and Ferguson the 800-meter run.

Ferguson ran a 1-minute, 52.34-second time to win a tight race.

Sorensen cleared 7 feet, 1/2 inch to break a 23-year-old school-record set by Josh Long, who went 7-1/4 in 1998.

As a team the Loper men tallied 58 points, their highest score in five years, to finish sixth. Pittsburg State (122) won with Missouri Southern (112) second.

The UNK women scored their third highest point total (52.50) to come in seventh.

Among the top throwers in the nation, Schmidt became just the third Loper woman to win an MIAA indoor title when she had a top toss of 62-2 1/2. She followed up her weight throw effort by coming in third in the shot put (45-8 1/2).