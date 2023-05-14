KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney track and field team set four school records and had several likely NCAA Championship qualifying efforts this weekend at the Concordia Twilight and Loper Twilight meets.

The Concordia meet went deep into Friday night thanks to a four-hour weather delay with the Loper "Last Chance" meet Saturday at Kearney High School. Competitors came from all over both days as NCAA and NAIA National Championship qualifiers will be announced this week.

In Seward, UNK junior Kyla Carlson broke a nine-year-old mark in the 400-meter hurdles, turning in a time of 1 minute, 2.05 seconds to place third and earn a spot on the national list. The time eclipsed the UNK mark of 1:02.67 run Chelsea Wickard in 2014.

Super senior Haley Schall won the long jump with a career-best leap of 19-0¾, and junior Jack Drahota won the men's 400 hurdles (53.47). Loper junior Nicole Messbarger was the runner-up in the 400 (56.85).

On Saturday, junior Alex Goracke uncorked a throw of 198-1 in the hammer throw to break the UNK standard of 197-5 set by Andrew Schuller last May. The next record was set a few hours later when sophomore Gabrielle Oborny cleared 13-1¾ to place fourth in the pole vault, beating her own record of 12-5½.

The final record came in the last event of the weekend as Drahota, Micah Swedberg, Conner Wells and Wes Ferguson won the 4x400 relay in 3:09.19. The same runners, but in a different order, ran 3:11.87 a few weeks ago at the Drake Relays.