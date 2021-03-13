Lopers bounce back from quarterfinal slide to take lead at NCAA Division II wrestling tournament

UNK had eight All-Americans in 2007 (national runners-up) and 2008 (national champs). To win that title in 2008 the Lopers had just two finalists but four third-place finishers and two in eighth.

Dawkins had an early takedown in his first-round match before sticking Logan Selga of North Carolina-Pembroke at the 3:00 minute mark. He then used two takedowns and a late escape to best sixth-seeded and previously unbeaten Jacob Dunlap of Gannon (Pa.), 5-1. Second-seed and unbeaten Tyler Warner of West Liberty (W.V.) is up next.

Four classes higher Malcom was equally as dominant. He had four takedowns and riding time to major previously undefeated James Penfold of Lake Erie (Ohio), 11-3. The now four-time All-American then got by sixth-seed Shane Gantz of Wisconsin-Parkside, 5-3, thanks to building up riding time in the third and an early takedown in the second. Second-seed and nemesis Fred Green of Colorado Mesa awaits; Malcom has lost to him in each of the last two regional finals.