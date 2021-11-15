 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lopers begin search for new soccer coach
0 Comments
breaking

Lopers begin search for new soccer coach

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
NCAA Soccer

KEARNEY – University of Nebraska at Kearney Athletic Director Marc Bauer announced today that an immediate search would begin to replace head women’s soccer coach Chloe Roberts.

Chloe Roberts

Chloe Roberts

The athletic department will conduct a thorough and national search to assure a permanent head coach is in place before the start of the 2022 spring season. Additionally, assistant coach David Farias has recently announced his attentions to leave the program and return home to California.

Roberts, a former Loper assistant coach, had 13 wins in her tenure and saw 14 of her players earn All-MIAA honors. UNK went 2-16 (1-10) this season.

All-Time Loper Women’s Soccer Head Coaches (program record of 58-132-30)

Mike Munch (2009-11) 12

John Maessner (2012-16) 33

Chloe Roberts (2017-19, 21) 13

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Vikings' Dozier hospitalized due to breakthrough COVID-19 infection

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lopers to play Western Colorado in first round of NCAA football players
Unk

Lopers to play Western Colorado in first round of NCAA football players

  • Updated

Through 27 of the 28 playoff spots teams got placed in the bracket, and the Lopers were not among them. Then team 28 came up to fill the last slot and the Lopers knew they’re headed to Gunnison, Colorado, for a first-round playoff game against an old Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference foe, Western Colorado. Kickoff will be at 2 p.m. Saturday

Six recruits added to UNK soccer team
Unk

Six recruits added to UNK soccer team

  • Updated

University of Nebraska at Kearney women’s soccer coach Chloe Roberts has announced the names of six high school seniors who will join the Lopers next fall

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News