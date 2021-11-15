Lopers begin search for new soccer coach

KEARNEY – University of Nebraska at Kearney Athletic Director Marc Bauer announced today that an immediate search would begin to replace head women’s soccer coach Chloe Roberts.
The athletic department will conduct a thorough and national search to assure a permanent head coach is in place before the start of the 2022 spring season. Additionally, assistant coach David Farias has recently announced his attentions to leave the program and return home to California.
Roberts, a former Loper assistant coach, had 13 wins in her tenure and saw 14 of her players earn All-MIAA honors. UNK went 2-16 (1-10) this season.
All-Time Loper Women’s Soccer Head Coaches (program record of 58-132-30)
Mike Munch (2009-11) 12
John Maessner (2012-16) 33
Chloe Roberts (2017-19, 21) 13