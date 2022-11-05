Lopers beat Central Oklahoma on walk-off field goal

KEARNEY — On Senior Day, Junior delivered.

University of Nebraska at Kearney senior Junior Gonzalez kicked a 28-yard field goal as time expired to lift the Lopers to a 20-18 victory over Central Oklahoma.

Gonzalez went over the 200-point plateau in his four-year UNK career when he kicked a 34-yard field goal in the first quarter.

He's always been an exceedingly accurate kicker of PATs (150/159), but he had only kicked 17 field goals entering Saturday's game at Ron and Carol Cope Stadium at Foster Field.

The only other time he made a game-ending game-ender was his senior year in high school at Corning, California, when he beat his high school rival.

But he wasn't the only kicker having a good day Saturday. Central Oklahoma's sophomore kicker Nicky Quevedo knocked four through — from 36, 39, 45 and 45 yards — all against the wind. However, with the Bronchos leading 18-17 with 2:11 to play, Quevedo missed from 45 yards out.

"Once he missed the field goal and I knew we were in that position, that's when the nerves really came," Gonzalez said. "I had to go back to the field and go back to the basics and visualize me making the kick."

He also had to hope for the offense, which hadn't done much the entire second half, to get him into position.

No problem.

TJ Davis hit AJ McPhee along the sideline in front of the Loper bench for 16 yards to move the ball across midfield.

"I just assumed he was going to make the last one, too," UNK head coach Josh Lynn said.

JerQon Conners caught a 12-yard pass to move the ball to the 29. Davis then scrambled for 11 and ran for 9. A couple more short runs by Davis and the Lopers were in position for Gonzalez and called timeout with 2 seconds left on the clock.

The clock went to zero with Gonzalez's kick going through the uprights.

"As soon as I hit it; Oh yeah, it's money," Gonzalez said.

UNK head coach Josh Lynn said Gonzalez's kicks and solid defensive play were the keys to the game.

"I don't think we played our best football, especially offensively. However, we put points on the board, enough to win, and Junior had to bail us out," Lynn said. "Offensively, we put our defense in bad spots. ... But our defense responded."

Three fumbled and an interception kept the offense from being effective against a Central Oklahoma defense that Lynn described as "gifted."

UNK gained 382 yards of total offense with Davis completing 13 of 21 passes for 173 yards and two touchdowns to Cody Nelson. He also rushed for 91 yards. But it was when the MIAA's most-feared running game went to the air in the last two minutes, that was the difference.

"People prepare for something against us all week long and, of course we go out there and try to do it," Lynn said. "Then, in two-minute situations, we spread it out and we throw the ball, and TJ does stuff with his feet and he completes passes. That's something a little different than what they've seen all week long."

Davis, who said receivers like McPhee, Conners, Nelson and Xavier Delk "make me look good," said something different in Central Oklahoma's defense on the last drive.

"They weren't brining as much pressure because they were scared I would break the pocket. That allowed me to sit back there and dissect what they were doing," he said.

UNK got some extra practice in the passing game the week before when Lynn chose to attack Northwest Missouri's nation-leading rush defense with more passes.

That extra practice came in handy on Saturday.

"I think sometimes we get a bad wrap that we can't throw the football because of what we do offensively," Lynn said. "We probably need to throw the ball a little more. The confidence coming off of Northwest and the way TJ threw the ball, that doesn't hurt things."

Davis said, "A lot of plays we did run in the last two minutes we didn't practice all week but we had them in our back pocket, especially in the Northwest week. There was a lot of things we just went back to. It was there. We just had to execute it."

Davis, who was not among the 19 senior honored before playing their last home game, has indicated he will return for his COVID year granted by the NCAA.

With the win, the Lopers (7-3) keep their bowl game hopes alive while the Bronchos (5-5) drop a third straight game.

UNK wraps up the regular season Saturday at Northeastern (Okla.) State.