Lopers battle weather at three meets in two states Friday

KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney track and field team competed in three meets Friday, battling the weather along the way.

UNK was represented at the Drake Relays in Des Moines, the Kip Janvrin Open in Indianola, Iowa. and the Alex Francis Classic in Hays, Kan.

At Drake, Fremont sophomore Wes Ferguson was runner-up in the 800 with a 1-minute, 48.91 time. He came in ahead of five Division I runners and was edged by Ackeen Colley of Western Illinois (1:48.57).

O’Neill sophomore Abby Everitt and three men’s high jumpers were the other Lopers competing Friday at Drake. Everitt cleared 5-4 1/4 to place 18th in the high jump. Florida senior Montrez Jackson tied his season-best of 6-10 1/4 to finish fifth out of 29.

At Simpson College, redshirt junior Luke Stuckey ran a 1:52.22 in the 800 to place fourth in a field of 135. Junior Seth Simonson was five places back (1:53.78). David City sophomore Payton Davis was fifth in the 1,500 (3:53.68), while freshman Nick Abdalla was runner-up in the 3,000-meter steeplechase (9:16.96).

Senior Destiny Reinke won the women’s steeple in 11:01.62, nearly five seconds ahead of the runner-up, with freshman Mara Hemmer third in the 1,500 (4:36.07).

At Hays, senior Andrew Schuller won the discus (166 feet, 0 inches)

UNK heads to Emporia State this weekend for the MIAA Championships.

