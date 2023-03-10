CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa. – Two University of Nebraska at Kearney wrestlers, Austin Eldredge and Billy Higgins, have advanced to the NCAA Division II Championships semifinals in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

The defending national champions, the seventh-ranked Lopers came in with six qualifiers and will have three All-Americans. Joining Eldredge and Higgins on the award stand today will be veteran heavyweight Lee Herrington.

Falling just short of All-American status were senior John Burger (149 pounds), redshirt junior Nick James (141) and redshirt freshman Kaden Hart (165).

Central Oklahoma (62.5 points) leads the team race over Lander, S.C. (56) and West Liberty, W.V. (38.5). UNK has tallied 29.0 points.

Now a three-time All-American, the third-seeded Eldredge was his usual self as he racked up the near-fall points to record back-to-back 16-0 tech falls. He'll face James Penfold of Lake Erie (Ohio) in the semis. Penfold has upset the second and seventh seeds.

Higgins, moving to 21-0 vs. D2 foes, shut out his first-round foe but needed a takedown with 1:35 left to slip past Central Oklahoma's Alex Kaufmann, 3-2. His next foe is fourth-seed Logan Hall of Lander.

Herrington, seeded second, fell to Cale Gray of Indianapolis, 9-8, in the quarterfinals. The back-and-forth match was decided when Gray recorded a takedown with 19 seconds left. Herrington came back in the consolation round to have his own late match heroics, using a takedown with five seconds left to beat La'Ron Parks of Notre Dame (Ohio), 3-1.

James was trying to join them in that rare company but fell to sixth-ranked Nate Keim of UCO, 11-9, in a consolation match. Keim scored seven in the first period and then used a late reversal to win.