Lopers 25th at national cross country
Lopers 25th at national cross country

ST. LEO, Fla. — The University of Nebraska at Kearney men’s cross country team finished 25th Saturday at the NCAA Division II Championships Saturday morning at St. Leo, Fla.

The Lopers, ranked 24th going in, scored 597.

Qualifying for the meet for the first time in seven years and for the ninth time in program history, the Lopers and the rest of the 34-team field had to battle 70% humidity, a slight breeze and a steep hill that literally took out the lead runner. A lead pack of around six runners broke away from the field early on with defending national champion Ezra Mutai of American International (Mass.) and Dillon Powell of Colorado Mines eventually distancing themselves.

Powell held a healthy lead over Mutai by the 8-kilometer mark but fell trying to get up the hill and did not finish the race. Grand Valley (Mich.) State’s Isaac Harding and Tanner Chada then passed Mutai to help the Lakers win the team title with 43 points. Adams State was second (84), Colorado Mines third (123) and Central Region member Augustana fourth (222).

UNK redshirt junior Luke Stuckey (33:22.5) was the first Loper to reach the finish line, placing 88th. He was followed by Myles Back in 101st, sophomore Ben Arens 128th, Nick Abdalla 151st and Brett Schoenhofer 197th. All were within a minute of Stuckey.

UNK’s final two entries were Justin Vrooman (34:52.9) and Eli Frasher (40:42.8).

