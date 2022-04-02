Lopers 11-game win streak ends in Missouri Southern double-header

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Missouri Southern State Lions ended the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s 11-game win streak Friday by taking a MIAA doubleheader, 9-3 and 3-0, at Joplin.

The Lions (18-15, 6-5) improve to 11-3 at home and have now won five of the last six over UNK (16-14, 6-2).

The nightcap developed into a pitcher’s duel between UNK senior Kelsey Goodban and Southern junior Bailey Lacey. Both carried a shutout into the sixth, allowng a combined six hits during that stretch. Lacey (8-6) then tossed a scoreless sixth with the Lions finally hitting paydirt in the bottom of the inning when junior cleanup hitter Leighton Withers belted a three-run homer to right off Loper reliever Stacy Bott. It was Withers’ sixth home run of the year and second of the day. Lacey worked a clean seventh to earn her fourth shutout of the spring.

Goodban allowed just four hits in five innings with three strikeouts and a walk.

In the first game, the Lions never trailed as they scored three in the first, three in the third and two more in the sixth. Four Lions had two hits apiece, including Withers, who was 2 for 4 with three RBIs.

UNK made it a one-run deficit with three runs in the top of the third. Katie Gosker and left fielder Abbie Jo Gaube had RBI singles with senior first baseman Hailey Schaneman recording a sacrifice fly.

UNK heads to Pittsburg State today (Saturday afternoon). The Gorillas (21-14, 3-7) have lost six in a row after getting swept by Fort Hays State on Friday, 5-1 and 9-8.