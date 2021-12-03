Loperrs rally from 0-2 deficit to win regional volleyball quarterfinal

WARRENSBURG, Mo. — The 12th-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney volleyball team recorded a season-high 18 blocks and got a career-high 26 kills from outside hitter Emersen Cyza to rally past fourth-ranked Northwest Missouri State 21-25, 25-27, 25-21, 25-9, 15-11 Thursday afternoon in an NCAA Tournament first-round match at Warrensburg.

The Lopers (26-6), seeded sixth in the Central Region, advance to the second round where they will face 15th-ranked Concordia-St. Paul (23-8), which beat seventh-ranked St. Cloud State (27-5) on Thursday to advance to today’s 5 p.m. semifinal. No. 1-ranked Central Missouri takes on Washburn in the other semifinal.

To take the rubber match from the third-seeded Bearcats (26-6), UNK used two solo blocks, 32 block assists, two near school-record performances and bounced back from a tough second set loss.

The Lopers led the second set 20-13 but the Bearcats closed on a 14-5 run to take a 2-0 lead.

“We couldn’t be prouder of our girls. We kind of let one get away there in the second … our players did a great job of hanging tough and that’s the kind of group they are,” UNK head coach Rick Squiers said on the KRVN Radio postgame show. “It looked like we were down and out back in early October and here we are still playing and happy to be doing so.”