Loperrs rally from 0-2 deficit to win regional volleyball quarterfinal

WARRENSBURG, Mo. — The 12th-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney volleyball team recorded a season-high 18 blocks and got a career-high 26 kills from outside hitter Emersen Cyza to rally past fourth-ranked Northwest Missouri State 21-25, 25-27, 25-21, 25-9, 15-11 Thursday afternoon in an NCAA Tournament first-round match at Warrensburg.
The Lopers (26-6), seeded sixth in the Central Region, advance to the second round where they will face 15th-ranked Concordia-St. Paul (23-8), which beat seventh-ranked St. Cloud State (27-5) on Thursday to advance to today’s 5 p.m. semifinal. No. 1-ranked Central Missouri takes on Washburn in the other semifinal.
To take the rubber match from the third-seeded Bearcats (26-6), UNK used two solo blocks, 32 block assists, two near school-record performances and bounced back from a tough second set loss.
The Lopers led the second set 20-13 but the Bearcats closed on a 14-5 run to take a 2-0 lead.
“We couldn’t be prouder of our girls. We kind of let one get away there in the second … our players did a great job of hanging tough and that’s the kind of group they are,” UNK head coach Rick Squiers said on the KRVN Radio postgame show. “It looked like we were down and out back in early October and here we are still playing and happy to be doing so.”
Northwest used one of its seven service aces to go up 10-9 in the third but the Lopers went on an 8-4 run to grab the lead for good. Two Cyza kills and four unforced Northwest errors were part of this stretch with UNK outhitting the ‘Cats .224-.167 in the set.
The Loper momentum continued in a big way in the fourth set as the Lopers held leads of 8-1, 11-4 and 19-4. Four blocks helped UNK hold Northwest to a -.030 efficiency, while hitting a blistering .600 with 15 kills in 25 attacks with no errors.
Cyza had eight of those 15 kills with fellow outside Cecilia Beahm adding four more.
“We knew Northwest was coming off a 2-0 lead in the conference finals that they let get away from them. So we thought maybe if we go get the third and get some momentum ... we got some ridiculous momentum in the fourth,” Squiers said.
UNK trailed only once in the fifth set, 3-2, and held Northwest in check (.035). A kill from senior middle Anna Squiers made it 7-4 and a Beahm kill made it 13-9.
A block by Cyza and Bailee Sterling ended the 2-hour, 19-minute match.
“I thought we played tremendous defense. We battled through a couple of rough patches and get a chance to player another day,” Rick Squiers said.
Anna Squiers, coming back from injury, had a career-high 13 blocks with right side Lauren Taubenheim at seven and setter Madison Squiers at six. Anna Squiers’ total is just two shy of the Loper record, set by Jessica Walter in a 1994.
Cyza reached her kill total in 56 swings (.393). Middle Jeri Walkowiak holds the UNK record for kills in a match (31), set in a 2020 win at Regis.