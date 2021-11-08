Loper XC men could see bid for nationals; women unlikely

JOPLIN, Mo. — The University of Nebraska at Kearney men’s cross country team finished fourth at the NCAA Central Regional meet Saturday at Joplin, while the women finished sixth.

The top three teams advance to the NCAA Championships Nov. 20 in Tampa with 10 additional at-large teams selected today.

The Loper men, ranked fifth in the region, put themselves into strong consideration for an at-large bid by scoring 171 points in a 31-team field. UNK was fifth at the halfway point but caught No. 29 Northwest Missouri in the end to have one of its best regional finishes during the past quarter century, joining the conversation with the 2015 team that was third in a field of 27 and the 2013 team that was fourth among 23 teams. Both teams competed at nationals.

Augustana, ranked fourth in the nation, won Saturday’s regional with 43 points followed by No. 17 Missouri Southern (81) and No. 6 Pittsburg State (92).

Central Missouri (179) and Mary (231) were in fifth and sixth.

The No. 24 UNK women are in a bit more of precarious spot for nationals as they tallied 252 points in a 35-team field. This ties for the Lopers’ best regional finish, however, the regional field was smaller in 2007 (23 teams) and 1997 (13).