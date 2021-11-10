Loper wrestlers open season with Huskers

KEARNEY — With that 1 1/2-point loss still sticking in their craws, the University of Nebraska at Kearney wrestlers are ready to take on the world.

First, they’ll take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

In a dual meet where UNK coach Dalton Jensen hopes members of his team get tested, the Lopers, ranked second in NCAA Division II travel to Lincoln Thursday to face the ninth-ranked Division I Cornhuskers at the Devaney Center.

Chadron State takes on the Huskers first at 7 p.m., with the Lopers and Huskers squaring off afterward.

“I don’t think we need to shield them from competition,” said Jensen, who also takes the Lopers to the Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational where they’re the only non-Division I team in the field.

Nebraska is coming off a third-place finish at the Big Ten Championships and a 12th-place finish at the NCAA Championships.

The team returns 29 lettermen from last season, including eight NCAA qualifiers. All-Americans Chad Red Jr. (141), Ridge Lovett (149), Peyton Robb (157), Mikey Labriola (174), Taylor Venz (184) and Eric Schultz (197) highlight a strong group of returners.

