Loper wrestlers open season with Huskers

KEARNEY — With that 1 1/2-point loss still sticking in their craws, the University of Nebraska at Kearney wrestlers are ready to take on the world.
First, they’ll take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
In a dual meet where UNK coach Dalton Jensen hopes members of his team get tested, the Lopers, ranked second in NCAA Division II travel to Lincoln Thursday to face the ninth-ranked Division I Cornhuskers at the Devaney Center.
Chadron State takes on the Huskers first at 7 p.m., with the Lopers and Huskers squaring off afterward.
“I don’t think we need to shield them from competition,” said Jensen, who also takes the Lopers to the Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational where they’re the only non-Division I team in the field.
Nebraska is coming off a third-place finish at the Big Ten Championships and a 12th-place finish at the NCAA Championships.
The team returns 29 lettermen from last season, including eight NCAA qualifiers. All-Americans Chad Red Jr. (141), Ridge Lovett (149), Peyton Robb (157), Mikey Labriola (174), Taylor Venz (184) and Eric Schultz (197) highlight a strong group of returners.
“It’s not about just winning at our level and against teams we already know we’re better than them, it’s exposing our wrestlers and seeing what things we need to work on,” Jensen said. “If we preach certain techniques and little areas but they go wrestle against guys they’re already better than, they might not really expose what they need to work on it.
“But when we go wrestle a team that’s top 10 in the country in Division I, they’re going to expose those guys and kind of reiterate some of the things we’re talking about.”
UNK has 10 All-Americans returning with a goal of winning the national championship that slipped through their fingers last year. But only four are expected to go up against the Huskers.
Two are COVID seniors who don’t plan to enroll until second semester. Two lost their spots in challenge matches last week, “so we’ll roll with those other guys for the immediate need and kind of see how those weights shake out here in the weeks to come,” Jensen said.
Add in a couple of minor injuries and the Lopers are down to four All-Amercans facing the Big Red — Nick James (141 pounds), Matt Malcolm (165), Austin Eldredge (184) and Lee Herrington (285).
Even though the Lopers are putting new faces on the mat and will be overwhelming underdogs, Jensen has some goals for his team.
“Even if there’s some weights where we’re outmatched or outtechniqued or outexperienced, I still want those guys to fight. So, top to bottom I just want all 10 guys is to fight,” Jensen said.
