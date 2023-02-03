KEARNEY – The third-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney wrestling team used three pins to down 17th-ranked Fort Hays State, 33-6, Friday night at the UNK Health & Sports Center.

This marks the Lopers’ (10-6, 2-0) 22nd consecutive victory over the Tigers (2-12,1-2), dating back to the 2000-01 season.

UNK closes out the 2022-23 home slate at 2 p.m. today hosting Central Missouri.

UNK got falls from senior Lee Herrington (285 pounds), junior Billy Higgins (184) and redshirt freshman Bishop Murray (125). The Lopers then had five wins by decision, outscoring the Tigers in these matches by a combined score of 35-11.

“We got our tails handed to us last weekend so it was good to bounce back and take care of a team, from top to bottom, a lot of our guys were better than,” UNK head coach Dalton Jensen said. “We just needed to go out and prove it and build some confidence. We only have two duals left before heading to the regional tournament so confidence and staying healthy is more important than anything right now.”

The key match came at 174 pounds where third-ranked Austin Eldredge faced fourth-ranked Cade Lindsey. Eldredge avoided a second straight setback by scoring two reversals and 2 minutes and 40 seconds of riding time. That helped erase a 4-2 deficit entering the third period.

“He was the Division II tech fall leader last year and is among the leaders this season so a lot of matches come easy to him because he’s very good on top,” Jensen said. “Good to see him where he can’t get a turn and win a match the hard way. For him to win a national title he’s going to have to win some like that.”

Prior to the first whistle, UNK honored another decorated and unique senior class. Several in this group may return as “Super Seniors” in 2023-24.

“Last year’s senior class left big shoes to fill … probably one of the most decorated classes we’ve ever had here,” Jensen said. “These guys have accomplished a lot, too, not only on the mat but these guys are good men and ready to go on and be good stewards for our program.”