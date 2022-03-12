Loper wrestlers lead first day of NCAA championships

ST. LOUIS — The top-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney wrestling team took the lead after the first day of the NCAA Division II Championships Friday in St. Louis.

The Lopers, who started the day with nine qualifiers, are guaranteed eight All-Americans and have scored 67.5 points.

Five Lopers will wrestle in the semifinals and three others remain alive in the wrestlebacks.

Three-time defending national champion St. Cloud State sits in third place with 42.5 points while MIAA rival Central Oklahoma is second with 52 points. Both saw several key guys either be eliminated or moved to the consolation bracket.

Lopers in the semifinals include sixth-seeded Josh Portillo (125 pounds), fifth-seeded Sam Turner (149), top-seeded Matt Malcom (165) and Austin Eldredge (174) and third-seeded Billy Higgins (184).

Aiming for third-place finishes are second-seeded Wesley Dawkins (133), sixth-seeded Nick James (141) and sixth-seeded Lee Herrington (285).

Sixth-seeded Hayden Prince (197) has been eliminated.

Portillo’s day included two falls and a major decision. He trailed Western Colorado’s Cody Fatzinger by a 6-3 score in the quarterfinals but came back to pin him at 6:17. It was Portillo’s third win over Fatzinger this year. He had upset third-seeded Paxton Creese of St. Cloud a round earlier. Tyshawn White of Shippensburg (Pa.) is Portillo’s next opponent.

Turner edged Hunter Burnett, 5-4, in his first match and then needed overtime to get past fourth-seeded Jacob Ealy of Pittsburg-Johnstown, 6-4. Turner used riding time to beat Burnett and then erased a 4-1 deficit to Ealy in the next round. Up next is undefeated and top-seed Isiah Royal of Newberry (SC).

Malcom’s bracket was full of upsets but he scored two major decisions to avoid that fate. He scored seven points in the final period to get past eighth-seeded Nathan Trepanier of Lindenwood, 8-0. Unseeded Drew Wiechers of Ashland (Ohio) is his next opponent.

Eldredge had a streak of 11 straight technical falls come to an end when he had to go all seven minutes in his first match to win 5-4 over Connor Weeks of Belmont Abbey (N.C.). He needed to go all three periods in the quarterfinal, beating eighth-seeded Job Aylala of Wisconsin-Parkside, 9-3. Fourth-seeded Trevor Turriff of Minnesota State is Eldredge’s next foe.

Higgins had an 18-5 major decision in the first round then got past nationally ranked Martin Verhaeghe of Fort Hays, 5-4. Defending national champ Heath Gray of UCO is up next.

Highlights for the others included James beating two-time national champion Tyler Warner of West Liberty (W.V.), Dawkins shutting out top-seeded Tanner Cole of UCO and Herrington having a fall at 4:55 to stay alive.

Prince lost to eighth-ranked Gino Sita of Alderson Broaddus (WV) and 3-2 to West Liberty’s Logan Kemp. The senior finishes the season with a 19-10 record.