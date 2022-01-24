 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Loper wrestlers easily win Midwest Duals Saturday in Kearney
Loper wrestlers easily win Midwest Duals Saturday in Kearney

KEARNEY — The now third-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney wrestling team breezed Saturday through the Midwest Duals at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds.

The Lopers blasted junior college power Northeastern Oklahoma A&M, No. 21 Colorado School of Mines and Western Colorado.

The Lopers (7-3) downed NEO 43-3, beat the Oreddigers 38-3 and got past the Mountaineers 32-12.

Redshirt junior Austin Eldredge, ranked fifth nationally at 184 pounds, is now at 174 pounds and recorded three technical falls by scores of 20-3, 20-2 and 16-0.

Northern Colorado transfer and Omaha Skutt grad Billy Higgins moved into the 184-pound spot and his day included a 15-0 technical fall and a 52-second pin.

Nick James, ranked 11th at 141 pounds, got past 10th-ranked Dean Noble of Western Colorado, 15-9, after a 13-0 major decision against Mines.

Now 11th-ranked Hayden Prince went 3-0 as well, outscoring his competition 32-13.

