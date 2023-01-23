Loper wrestlers deal with inconsistency in losses at Midwest Duals

KEARNEY — Success in wrestling tournaments doesn’t always convert to dual meets. The University of Nebraska at Kearney wrestling team reflects that difference at the moment. Ranked third nationally, UNK went 1-2 at the Midwest Duals Saturday at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds.

Riddled with injuries, UNK defeated No. 23 Western Colorado, 23-16, and fell to No. 17 Northern State, 22-20, and No. 8 Adams State, 21-18.

“We’ve just been dealing with a ton of injuries, more than I’ve ever dealt with ten-fold,” UNK coach Dalton Jensen said. “It’s frustrating but it also makes me grateful for years in the past where we were lucky.”

With the addition of illness, UNK competed with just four nationally-ranked individuals — Nick James (141 pounds), Austin Eldredge (174), Billy Higgins (184) and Lee Herrington (285). That foursome went a combined 11-0 on Saturday with three pins and four technical falls and a total of 18 ‘bonus’ points.

The win over Western State was triggered by a last-second turnaround at 157 pounds where senior Teontae Wilson, trailing 8-7 (9-7 with riding time), scored a takedown and a 4-point near fall to win 13-8.

UNK trailed 12-6 at the time — James also had a dramatic turnaround to win with a pin — and would later trail 16-9 before winning the last four weight classes, including a 16-1 tech fall victory by Jackson Kinsella.

UNK also won the last four bouts against Adams State, but the Grizzlies (8-0) already had a 21-0 lead.

“Afterwards we talked about fight,” Jensen said. “We saw inconsistency throughout the lineup, inconsistency from one dual to the next and inconsistency in how much effort was being put out. To put ourselves in good position for the postseason, there has to be consistency from top to bottom in the lineup.”

Jensen hopes that consistency comes from experience. At times, he’s putting six or seven freshmen on the mat whereas last year’s team was loaded with sixth-year seniors.

“In a dual atmosphere like this its’ momentum and one guy is affected by the guy that competed previously. So, if he sees him not compete hard, not go hard, it affects him a little bit whether you think it does or not,” he said. “We got spoiled the last six years with all of those super seniors. When you lose a combined 20 All-American honors in one year, things change a little bit.”

UNK heads to NAIA defending national champ Grand View next Friday in Des Moines.