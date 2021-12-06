Loper wrestlers claim wins over D-1 foes

KEARNEY — The third-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney wrestling team split this weekend with eight Lopers in Las Vegas for the prestigious Cliff Keen Invitational and the rest of the squad competing in Saturday’s Doane Conner/Oppenheim Open in Crete.

UNK was the only non-Division I team in Vegas and tallied 20 points to place 21st out of 26 teams. Facing top D1 competition, the Lopers recorded 11 wins and came in ahead of Kent State, Cal State Bakersfield, The Citadel, Sacred Heart and California Baptist. Ninth-ranked Nebraska won with 125 points with eighth-ranked Ohio State the runner-up (104.5)

Super seniors Sam Turner and and Matt Malcom and juniors Austin Eldredge and Lee Herrington won multiple matches in Las Vegas.

Turner (149 pounds) won a major decision over Trey Kruse of Purdue, 8-0, won a medical forfeit over 16th-ranked Kanen Stoff of Michigan and then dominated Harvard’s Lukus Stricker, 18-0. His run came to an end against 13th-ranked Legend Lamer of Cal Poly, 9-2.

Malcom (161) started his tournament with wins over Joe Grello of Oklahoma, 8-2, and Northwestern’s David Ferrante, 14-4. He dropped his next two bouts including one against second-ranked Evan Wick of Cal Poly.