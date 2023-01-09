Loper wrestlers aiming for fifth at National Duals

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The second-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney wrestling team went 2-1 on the first day of the National Duals Friday in Louisville, Ky.

The Lopers (5-1) got past Newberry College of South Carolina, 38-3, and 14th-ranked Gannon University of Pennsylvania, 24-13, but fell to 11th-ranked Mary (N.D.), 21-12.

UNK faces ninth-ranked Upper Iowa Saturday at 8 a.m. today with the winner wrestling for fifth place and the loser going for seventh.

To defeat Newberry for a second straight year, UNK used two falls, two tech falls and a major decision. Top-ranked Billy Higgins (184 pounds) and reserve Crew Howard (285) each had first-period falls with nationally-ranked Joey Airola (133) and Austin Eldredge (174) recording 16-0 technical falls.

Things were much tougher against the Mary in the second round. Fourth-ranked Reece Barnhardt used a first-period takedown to edge the 11th-ranked Airola 3-1. Third-ranked Max Bruss got past Eldredge, 7-4. Twelfth-ranked Max Kaylor led sixth-ranked Hayden Prince by a point at 197 pounds before Price defaulted out of the match.

UNK bounced back in a big way to down Gannon. Second-ranked Nick James (141) capped a 3-0 day with a 9-3 decision. Top-ranked Lee Herrington (285) had an 18-2 tech fall and Eldredge won 1-0. Finally, redshirt freshman Bishop Murray (125) had a fall in 1:08 with Higgins capping a perfect day with a 14-4 major.