Loper women win MIAA conference XC championship; first time since 1985

KEARNEY — With one kilometer left in the race, the University of Nebraska at Kearney women’s cross country team was hanging back in the pack.
At the finish line, the race developed a solid Blue tint.
Placing two in the Top 10 and five in the Top 25 on Saturday, the Lopers won the MIAA Championship at the Kearney Country Club.
It was the first conference championship for the Loper women since winning the Central States Intercollegiate Conference crown in 1985.
“That’s pretty cool,” said Grace Bonsall, who led the Loper effort with a fifth-place finish.
Bonsall ran the 6-kilometer course in 22 minutes, 38.65 seconds.
“It was a really good day for me,” Bonsall said. “Everything seemed to go really well. It was just a great day for our whole team.”
Coach Brady Bonsall, Grace’s father, said, “The whole vibe of the women’s team was pretty good all week.”
Sizing up the field, they knew there were five or six teams that had a shot to win the 13-team meet, starting with nationally ranked Pittsburg State and Northwest Missouri.
“We definitely knew we had the potential to be first but then we could have an OK day and finish fifth or sixth, too,” Grace Bonsall said. “It was what everybody was going for but we didn’t know if it was going to happen or not, but everybody did amazing and it all worked out.”
It helped that many of the UNK runners are from Nebraska, have run at the state meet at the Kearney Country Club and know the ups and downs of the course.
“It’s deceptive out here because it’s so hilly, But when you run the college course, the last 1,700 meters is all downhill. That helped us. We just had the mindset that we were going to do pretty good the last half of the course,” Brady Bonsall said.
The surge came later.
At the 5-kilometer mark, the Lopers sat in fifth place in the team standings, but they closed fast in the last kilometer.
Running close together throughout the early stages helped. Grace Bonsall said she could hear spectators along the course shouting out their positions. Early on in the race, they were about 30th, then 20th, then with about a mile to go, they were telling her whe was in seventh or fifth place.
“Everybody pulled it together and everybody is so supportive of each other and it was just a great finish,” she said.
Maddie Bach wasn’t far behind, finishing ninth. Destiny Reinke placed 16th and Zoe Ritz was 21st. Elizabeth Polk rounded out the scorers, finishing 23rd.
“Destiny Reinke ran really well,” Brady Bonsall said. “Zoe Ritz is injured and she ran really well. She gained confidence as the race went along. Early on she wasn’t sure how it would go.
“Madi Bach was hurting at the midpoint and didn’t fold. She actually came back and was pretty good in the late part of the race.”
Madi’s brother, Myles, led the Loper men to a fourth-place finish in the team race. He led the race briefly about midway through and finished fifth, only 12 seconds behind the winner of the 8-kilometer race.
“Myles ran really well. He gets mad at himself because he gets a little antsy, but he’s a pretty smart kid and he’s been around some really good distance runners. ... He knows running but he just hasn’t gotten to race a lot the few years. Right now is his first full season since he was in high school,” Brady Bonsall said.
Luke Stuckey finished in 17th place for the Lopers while Justin Vrooman was 21st and Ben Arends 26th. Three more Lopers finished in the top 36.
The Loper teams will be back in action Nov. 6 at the Central Regional meet in Joplin, Mo.
n MIAA Championships
WOMEN
Team Scores
1, Nebraska-Kearney 74. 2, Central Missour 88. 3, Pittsburg State 95. 4, Northwest Missouri 108. 5, Rogers State 135. 6, Fort Hays State 14. 7, Missouri Southern 165. 8, Washburn 183. 9, Missouri Western 221. 10, Emporia State 226. 11, Central Oklahoma 303. 12, Lincoln 350. 13, Newman 405.
Winner and UNK finishers
1, Jenna Ramsey, ESU, 21:50.54. 5, Grace Bonsall 22:38.65. 9, Maddie Bach 23:51.51. 16, Destiny Reinke 23:09.10. 21, Zoe Ritz 23:22.14. 23, Elizabeth Polk 23:24.20. 37, Shelby Bracker 23:57.93. 47, Sinclare Fiala 24:15.64. 58, Kerra Smid 24:33.70. 63, Autumn Graham 24:39.71 63, Hannah Pollan 24:42:10.
MEN
Team Scores
1, Pittsburg State 44. 2, Missouri Southern 66. 3, Northwest Missouri 94. 4, Nebraska-Kearney 98. 5, Central Missouri 131. 6, Emporia State 161. 7, fort Hays State 163. 8, Washburn 218. 9, Rogers State 229. 10, Missouri Western 238. 11, Newman 300.
Winner and UNK Finishers
1, Ryan Riddle, MSU, 24:38.42. 5, Myles Bach 24:50.04. 17, Luke Stuckey 25:23.18. 21, Justin Vrooman 25:34.06. 26, Ben Arends 26:01.56. 29, Nick Abdalla 26:04.86. 35, Eli Frasher 26:21.17. 36, Brett Schoenhofer 26:22.63. 52, Gavin Klein 26:45.83. 54, Ty Masco 26:46.75. 95, Masen Louviere 29:09.80.