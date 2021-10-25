Loper women win MIAA conference XC championship; first time since 1985

It helped that many of the UNK runners are from Nebraska, have run at the state meet at the Kearney Country Club and know the ups and downs of the course.

“It’s deceptive out here because it’s so hilly, But when you run the college course, the last 1,700 meters is all downhill. That helped us. We just had the mindset that we were going to do pretty good the last half of the course,” Brady Bonsall said.

The surge came later.

At the 5-kilometer mark, the Lopers sat in fifth place in the team standings, but they closed fast in the last kilometer.

Running close together throughout the early stages helped. Grace Bonsall said she could hear spectators along the course shouting out their positions. Early on in the race, they were about 30th, then 20th, then with about a mile to go, they were telling her whe was in seventh or fifth place.

“Everybody pulled it together and everybody is so supportive of each other and it was just a great finish,” she said.

Maddie Bach wasn’t far behind, finishing ninth. Destiny Reinke placed 16th and Zoe Ritz was 21st. Elizabeth Polk rounded out the scorers, finishing 23rd.