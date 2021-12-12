Loper women upset No. 1-ranked Fort Hays State

HAYS, Kan. — Trailing the No. 1 team in the country by 12 late in the third quarter, with an offense that was struggling, there wasn’t much reason to predict an upset.
But after going 0 for 11 from behind the 3-point arc, the University of Nebraska at Kearney women hit their first three treys in the fourth quarter to go on a 14-0 run and come away with a 61-56 victory Saturday afternoon at Gross Memorial Coliseum in Hays, Kansas.
“That’s kind of how things have been going a little bit for us offensively,” UNK coach Carrie Eighmey said. “We haven’t been shooting the ball particularly well. But we have a tough team. We have kids who are just really resilient.”
The Lopers (8-1 overall, 3-0 MIAA) also play good defense; great defense in the fourth quarter as the Tigers (7-1, 2-1) scored only seven points after taking a 49-38 lead 18 seconds into the fourth quarter.
“Really, it was just guarding what we knew they were going to do,” Eighmey said. “I thought in the first three quarters we had some situations where we made some mistakes and they are a team that’s really good. They’re going to recognize those mistakes and capitalize on those mistakes.”
In the fourth quarter, they didn’t make those mistakes. They stopped the Tigers cold, and the offense started a comeback to claim what is believed to be the Lopers’ first-ever win over a No. 1-ranked team.
Haley Simental broke the three-point drought with a trey at 9:28. Elisa Backes then hit back-to-back threes to tie the score at 49 with more than seven minutes left.
From there, it was the Tigers’ inability to score that took center stage.
Katie Dilsaver scored all of her seven points in the last five minutes. All-American Jaden Hobbs, who led the Tigers with 12 points, missed a layup that would have tied the game at the 1:16 mark. And a turnover snuffed another chance to tie on the next possession.
By then, UNK’s lead was three points and Simental – fouled on an extended possession when Shiloh McCool grabbed an offensive rebound – made two free throws with 23 seconds left to turn it into a two-possession game.
McCool had 16 points to go with her 16 rebounds, giving her four straight double-double performances. She gave the offense a spark with eight of her points in the third quarter.
Simental and Backes finished with 12 points each and Sarah Schmitt, playing her first game in three weeks while recovering from a concussion, chipped in 10 points.
It was the Lopers second straight win at Hays, having beaten the Tigers; the last being the championship game of the MIAA Tournament. UNK has won four of the last six meetings in Hays.
“Our kids love playing here,” said Eighmey, who cut her coaching teeth and Fort Hays State’s Tony Hobson’s assistant. “Early on, especially in our older kids’ careers, they struggled to win in here. Now they have a few so it’s a big win, but … there’s a lot of season left.”
For the Lopers, the next game is Friday when they host Newman University at 5:30 p.m.