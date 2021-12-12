Loper women upset No. 1-ranked Fort Hays State

HAYS, Kan. — Trailing the No. 1 team in the country by 12 late in the third quarter, with an offense that was struggling, there wasn’t much reason to predict an upset.

But after going 0 for 11 from behind the 3-point arc, the University of Nebraska at Kearney women hit their first three treys in the fourth quarter to go on a 14-0 run and come away with a 61-56 victory Saturday afternoon at Gross Memorial Coliseum in Hays, Kansas.

“That’s kind of how things have been going a little bit for us offensively,” UNK coach Carrie Eighmey said. “We haven’t been shooting the ball particularly well. But we have a tough team. We have kids who are just really resilient.”

The Lopers (8-1 overall, 3-0 MIAA) also play good defense; great defense in the fourth quarter as the Tigers (7-1, 2-1) scored only seven points after taking a 49-38 lead 18 seconds into the fourth quarter.

“Really, it was just guarding what we knew they were going to do,” Eighmey said. “I thought in the first three quarters we had some situations where we made some mistakes and they are a team that’s really good. They’re going to recognize those mistakes and capitalize on those mistakes.”