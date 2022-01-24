Loper women taken to the boards by Missouri Southern

KEARNEY – The Missouri Southern women provided a lesson on the value of offensive rebounding Saturday afternoon.
Turning 10 offensive rebounds into 22 points, the Lions came away with a 57-54 victory over the University of Nebraska at Kearney at the UNK Health and Sports Center.
“The big thing for us was their offensive rebounds that turned into 22 second-chance points. ... To be able to score 22 points off 10 offensive rebounds is a pretty significant number,” UNK coach Carrie Eighmey said.
The Lions’ Lacy Stokes came up with the biggest offensive rebound with 1:32 remaining when she collected the ball after her own missed layup – her 12th straight miss — and put in the follow shot while getting fouled.
“Honestly I need to watch the film. I don’t know how she came up with that,” Eighmey said. “It was one of those that was on the ground down there and (Stokes) came up with it.
Her 3-point play gave the Lions a 55-53 lead and, when she got free for a drive to the basket with 18 seconds left, the Lions had victory in hand.
Stokes finished with 12 points, eight from the free-throw line. Madi Stokes, a 6-3 post player not related to Lacy Stokes, had 15 points. Amaya Johns chipped in 14 points as Missouri Southern improved to 12-5 overall and 9-3 in the MIAA.
The win gave the Lions a successful road trip with back-to-back wins over the league’s top two teams after winning at Fort Hays State on Thursday.
“They’re a good team. It’s one of those deals where they’ve been playing really, really well. They’ve had four or five good wins in a row and it’s one of those deals where your team gets some confidence,” Eighmey said.
UNK (15-3, 10-2 MIAA) scored the game’s first nine points but the Lions fought back to lead 24-20 at halftime.
“We had a good first quarter and then, in the second quarter we got in a little foul trouble and they made a big push on us,” Eighmey said.
UNK answered in the third quarter to lead by as many as seven, but the Lopers couldn’t pull away.
Only two Lopers reached double figures in the scoring column — Elisa Backes with 14 and Trinity Law with 10.
“Defensively, they match up with us fairly well and then offensively they made some plays when they needed to especially, again, offensive rebounds were probably the difference,’ Eighmey said.
Today, UNK is on the road to Tahlequah, Okla., to play a makeup game with Northeastern State (4-12, 2-8).