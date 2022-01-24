Loper women taken to the boards by Missouri Southern

KEARNEY – The Missouri Southern women provided a lesson on the value of offensive rebounding Saturday afternoon.

Turning 10 offensive rebounds into 22 points, the Lions came away with a 57-54 victory over the University of Nebraska at Kearney at the UNK Health and Sports Center.

“The big thing for us was their offensive rebounds that turned into 22 second-chance points. ... To be able to score 22 points off 10 offensive rebounds is a pretty significant number,” UNK coach Carrie Eighmey said.

The Lions’ Lacy Stokes came up with the biggest offensive rebound with 1:32 remaining when she collected the ball after her own missed layup – her 12th straight miss — and put in the follow shot while getting fouled.

“Honestly I need to watch the film. I don’t know how she came up with that,” Eighmey said. “It was one of those that was on the ground down there and (Stokes) came up with it.

Her 3-point play gave the Lions a 55-53 lead and, when she got free for a drive to the basket with 18 seconds left, the Lions had victory in hand.