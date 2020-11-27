Loper women sign three high school seniors

KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney women’s basketball coach Carrie Eighmey has announced the names of three high school seniors who’ll suit up for the Lopers next winter.

They are guards Alayna Benike of Castlewood, S.D., Rachel Leerar of Britt, Iowa, and Samantha Moore of Mullen.

“I am very pleased to announce the addition of three very talented high school players to our Loper family for the 2021-22 season. Alayna, Samantha and Rachel are all great students and even better people. We are looking forward to having them join our program,” Eighmey said.

UNK’s current 17-player roster features three graduate transfers/seniors and five juniors and five sophomores. The NCAA Division II Presidents Council has granted an eligibility waiver for winter sport student-athletes this year due to the ongoing COVID pandemic.

Benike (5-11) stars for the Castlewood Warriors, who averaged 16.1 points, 8.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 3.0 steals per game as a junior. A four-year varsity starter, she is a two-time, all-state pick who helped her team win the 2018 Class B state title. Despite being a freshman that season Benike scored a game-high 22 points in the title game. Finally, she also is a volleyball and track letterwinner.