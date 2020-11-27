Loper women sign three high school seniors

KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney women’s basketball coach Carrie Eighmey has announced the names of three high school seniors who’ll suit up for the Lopers next winter.
They are guards Alayna Benike of Castlewood, S.D., Rachel Leerar of Britt, Iowa, and Samantha Moore of Mullen.
“I am very pleased to announce the addition of three very talented high school players to our Loper family for the 2021-22 season. Alayna, Samantha and Rachel are all great students and even better people. We are looking forward to having them join our program,” Eighmey said.
UNK’s current 17-player roster features three graduate transfers/seniors and five juniors and five sophomores. The NCAA Division II Presidents Council has granted an eligibility waiver for winter sport student-athletes this year due to the ongoing COVID pandemic.
Benike (5-11) stars for the Castlewood Warriors, who averaged 16.1 points, 8.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 3.0 steals per game as a junior. A four-year varsity starter, she is a two-time, all-state pick who helped her team win the 2018 Class B state title. Despite being a freshman that season Benike scored a game-high 22 points in the title game. Finally, she also is a volleyball and track letterwinner.
Leerar (5-7) helped the West Holt High Eagles finish as the 2019 Class 2A state runners-up. She averaged 19.7 points per game last winter to help her team post a 25-2 mark and again reach the state tournament. Leerar also ranked first on the Eagles in assists (127) and was second in rebounds (134).
A two-time, first-team Class 2A all-state pick, she also has been named to the all-state tourney team and helped West Holt win 50 of its last 54 games.
Moore (6-0) is an all-around star for the Mullen Broncos in basketball, volleyball and track. On the court she has averaged double digits in each of her first three years, coming in at 17.2 last winter. Also providing 4.1 rebounds, 3.2 steals, 2.9 assists and 1.6 blocks per game as a junior, Moore already has more than 1,000 career points and 100 made 3-pointers.
A member of the Nebraska Pride AAU team where she broke the Miss Basketball Dakota Showcase record for 2-point field goals, Moore led the Mullen volleyball team in kills and blocks this past fall while being a state track qualifier in four events. That includes the 100 hurdles where she was the 2019 Class D runner-up.
She is the daughter of the late Rusty and Jennifer (Guthrie) Moore, a native of Wilcox.
“Samantha has a very high basketball IQ as her father was an excellent high school basketball coach. UNK has had several student-athletes from Mullen and they just have a toughness about them you don’t find everywhere,” Eighmey said.
UNK (2-0), dating back to last season, has won 28 of its last 34 games.
