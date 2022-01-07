Loper women repel Lincoln University comeback attempt for the win Thursday

KEARNEY — The 16-point lead was down to seven, and the Lincoln Blue Tigers had sighted in the basket.

But freshman Alayna Benike scored 12 points in 10 minutes to spark the University of Nebraska at Kearney women to a 70-50 win over Lincoln Thursday night at the UNK Health and Sports Center.

The game was supposed to be a doubleheader followed by a men’s game. However, COVID protocols forced a postponement of the men’s game.

In the women’s game, the ninth-ranked Lopers nearly put the game out of reach in the first quarter. The Blue Tigers (4-9 overall, 0-7 MIAA) appeared helpless against the UNK defense, making 1 of 14 field goals and falling behind 17-2.

But things changed in the second quarter. Lincoln matched the Lopers point for point and when they hit 10 of 14 shots in the third quarter, they were back in it.

“The first quarter they were struggling from the field and then after that, 50% the rest of the way,” UNK coach Carrie Eighmey said. “They had some kids that don’t typically take some outside shots, make some. ... That’s just part of college basketball and we have to be able to adjust and figure out what we need to do to slow them down.”