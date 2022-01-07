Loper women repel Lincoln University comeback attempt for the win Thursday

KEARNEY — The 16-point lead was down to seven, and the Lincoln Blue Tigers had sighted in the basket.
But freshman Alayna Benike scored 12 points in 10 minutes to spark the University of Nebraska at Kearney women to a 70-50 win over Lincoln Thursday night at the UNK Health and Sports Center.
The game was supposed to be a doubleheader followed by a men’s game. However, COVID protocols forced a postponement of the men’s game.
In the women’s game, the ninth-ranked Lopers nearly put the game out of reach in the first quarter. The Blue Tigers (4-9 overall, 0-7 MIAA) appeared helpless against the UNK defense, making 1 of 14 field goals and falling behind 17-2.
But things changed in the second quarter. Lincoln matched the Lopers point for point and when they hit 10 of 14 shots in the third quarter, they were back in it.
“The first quarter they were struggling from the field and then after that, 50% the rest of the way,” UNK coach Carrie Eighmey said. “They had some kids that don’t typically take some outside shots, make some. ... That’s just part of college basketball and we have to be able to adjust and figure out what we need to do to slow them down.”
The early lead against a struggling team didn’t foster a high level of defensive intensity from the Lopers (12-1, 7-0), who sit atop the MIAA standings. However, the offense showed it was capable of coming to life at the right time.
“We’re seeing lots of different things. The first half it was man, the second half zone,” Eighmey said. “In the second half they did a good job of making us make a shot. They were running two or three guys at our post players not letting us get post touches and making us hit outside shots.”
With less than five minutes left in the third quarter, the Blue Tigers had closed the gap to 38-31 and had the momentum.
Benike quickly pushed the lead to double digits with a pair of free throws and a 3-pointer. The freshman from Castlewood, S.D., who is 6 of 10 from 3-point range this season, fueled the surge with another 3-pointer and a pair of follow shots.
“She had a couple really good offensive rebounds. ... In a zone, no one’s really assigned to box anybody out so that’s what we told them in a timeout is go get some O-boards and she did a good job,” Eighmey said. “Once we hit some shots, it kind of opened up the paint again. But there for four or five minutes, they literally just sat in the paint and dared us to make a shot.”
Klaire Kirsch, Haley Simental and Trinity Law also hit 3-pointers that helped change Lincoln’s defensive focus.
Law matched Benike with a team-high 12 points. Post players Shiloh McCool and Brooke Carlson added 11 points each and McCool netted her sixth double-double with 10 rebounds. Kirsch finished with six points and a game-high 14 rebounds.
Nyah Jackson, who came off the bench to score 10 points in the second quarter, led Lincoln with 11 points.
UNK will be back in action Saturday afternoon, playing Central Missouri at 2 p.m. The Jennies, the defending Central Region champions, are 9-6 (5-3 MIAA) after a loss Thursday at Fort Hays State.
The Loper men’s game is scheduled for 4 p.m.