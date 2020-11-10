Loper women pull most first-place votes in poll for basketball season poll

KANSAS CITY, Missouri — The University of Nebraska at Kearney women’s basketball team received six first-place votes — the most in the women’s preseason poll of conference coaches — but finished second overall in the results announced today as part of the MIAA Basketball Virtual Media Day.

In the men’s poll, the Lopers were picked to finish 10th in the 14-team league.

Emporia State topped this women’s poll with a total of 153 points and four first-place votes. Last year, the Hornets finished runner-up at the MIAA Women’s Basketball Championship and qualified for the NCAA Championship before it was canceled due to the COVID-19 Global Health Pandemic.

UNK netted 146 total points. The Association’s defending regular-season and tournament champion, Central Missouri, was picked third, followed by. Pittsburg State and Fort Hays State.

Northwest Missouri’s men, the defending MIAA regular-season and tournament champion, was an overwhelming winner in the men’s poll with 169 points and 13 first-place votes. The Bearcats have won seven consecutive MIAA regular-season titles. Missouri Southern was tabbed second by the coaches with 147 points and the remaining first-place vote.

The MIAA tips off the regular-season on Nov. 19.