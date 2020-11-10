 Skip to main content
Loper women pull most first-place votes in poll for basketball season poll

  Updated
Basketball - Basket

KANSAS CITY, Missouri — The University of Nebraska at Kearney women’s basketball team received six first-place votes — the most in the women’s preseason poll of conference coaches — but finished second overall in the results announced today as part of the MIAA Basketball Virtual Media Day.

In the men’s poll, the Lopers were picked to finish 10th in the 14-team league.

Emporia State topped this women’s poll with a total of 153 points and four first-place votes. Last year, the Hornets finished runner-up at the MIAA Women’s Basketball Championship and qualified for the NCAA Championship before it was canceled due to the COVID-19 Global Health Pandemic.

UNK netted 146 total points. The Association’s defending regular-season and tournament champion, Central Missouri, was picked third, followed by. Pittsburg State and Fort Hays State.

Northwest Missouri’s men, the defending MIAA regular-season and tournament champion, was an overwhelming winner in the men’s poll with 169 points and 13 first-place votes. The Bearcats have won seven consecutive MIAA regular-season titles. Missouri Southern was tabbed second by the coaches with 147 points and the remaining first-place vote.

The MIAA tips off the regular-season on Nov. 19.

MIAA Preseason Basketball Polls

Women’s Basketball

1. Emporia State (4)153

2. Nebraska Kearney (6)146

3. Central Missouri (3)143

4. Pittsburg State140

5. Fort Hays State (1)125

6. Missouri Western109

7. Central Oklahoma104

8. Washburn79

9. Northwest Missouri76

10. Missouri Southern65

11. Newman55

12. Northeastern State37

13. Rogers State28

14. Lincoln14

Men’s Basketball

1. Northwest Missouri (13)169

2. Missouri Southern (1)147

3. Washburn140

4. Rogers State123

5. Missouri Western122

6. Central Oklahoma106

T7. Fort Hays State75

T7. Pittsburg State75

9. Lincoln67

10. Nebraska Kearney64

11. Central Missouri60

12. Emporia State56

13. Northeastern State55

14. Newman17

UNK Basketball Schedule

Nov. 19 — Emporia State, 5:30/7:30 p.m.

Nov. 21 — Washburn, 3/5 p.m.

Dec. 5 — Fort Hays State, 2/4 p.m.

Dec. 10 — at Newman

Dec. 12 — at Central Oklahoma, 1:30/3:30 p.m.

Dec. 18 — Rogers State, 5:30/7:30 p.m.

Dec. 20 — Northeastern State, 1/3 p.m.

Jan. 7 — at Lincoln University

Jan. 9 — at Central Missouri, 1:30/3:30 p.m.

Jan. 14 — Missouri Western, 5:30/7:30 p.m.

Jan. 16 — Northwest Missouri, 4 p.m.

Jan. 21 — at Pittsburg State, 5:30/7:30 p.m.

Jan. 23 — at Missouri Southern, 1:30/3:30 p.m.

Jan. 30 — at Fort Hays State, 2/4 p.m.

Feb. 4 — Central Oklahoma, 5:30/7:30 p.m.

Feb. 6 — Newman, 2/4 p.m.

Feb. 11 — at Northeast Missouri

Feb. 13 — at Rogers State, 1:30/3:30 p.m.

Feb. 18 — Central Missouri, 5:30/7:30 p.m.

Feb. 20 — Lincoln University, 2/4 p.m.

Feb. 25 — at Northwest Missouri, 5:30/7:30 p.m.

Feb. 27 — at Missouri Western

March 4-7 — MIAA Tournament

