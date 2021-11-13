Loper women hit 13 3-pointers to beat Minnesota-Crookston

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The 15th-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney women’s basketball team sunk 13 three pointers and got a double-double from junior Klaire Kirsch to beat Minnesota-Crookston, 74-58, Friday night at Maryville.
The Lopers trailed for only 15 seconds and led by as many as 17 points. However, the Golden Eagles made things a little bit interesting thanks to a 15-2 run encompassing the end of the third quarter and start of the fourth. That sliced the UNK lead to 58-54 with the spurt featuring two Golden Eagle threes and eight missed shots by the Lopers.
However, a veteran UNK team responded and rebuilt its lead to double digits, 66-56, by the 6:57 mark. Junior forward Elisa Backes, making her third career start, hit a shot in the lane to begin the mini-run with junior forward Maegan Holt knocking down one of her two treys on the night.
Crookston, who ended up 9 of 31 (29%) inside the arc, didn’t get closer than 11 the rest of the way.
UNK outshot UMC from the field, 41%-34%, and the line, 82%-67%, while getting at least two threes from all five starters. UNK ended up 13 of 33 from three-point range.
Kirsch had a team-high 16 points making to 6 of 8 shots including 3 of 4 threes. She grabbed 10 rebounds and had six steals.
Sophomore guard Trinity Law netted a career-best 15 points with three threes and 4-of-4 free-throw shooting.
Inside, Backes was limited to 18 minutes because of foul trouble but still had 14 points and six rebounds.
Forward Mary Burke was one of three Golden Eagle starters in double digits, going for 12 on 4-of-6 three-point shooting.
UNK faces Southwest Minnesota State at 5:30 p.m. today (Saturday) at Maryville