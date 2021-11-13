Loper women hit 13 3-pointers to beat Minnesota-Crookston

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The 15th-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney women’s basketball team sunk 13 three pointers and got a double-double from junior Klaire Kirsch to beat Minnesota-Crookston, 74-58, Friday night at Maryville.

The Lopers trailed for only 15 seconds and led by as many as 17 points. However, the Golden Eagles made things a little bit interesting thanks to a 15-2 run encompassing the end of the third quarter and start of the fourth. That sliced the UNK lead to 58-54 with the spurt featuring two Golden Eagle threes and eight missed shots by the Lopers.

However, a veteran UNK team responded and rebuilt its lead to double digits, 66-56, by the 6:57 mark. Junior forward Elisa Backes, making her third career start, hit a shot in the lane to begin the mini-run with junior forward Maegan Holt knocking down one of her two treys on the night.

Crookston, who ended up 9 of 31 (29%) inside the arc, didn’t get closer than 11 the rest of the way.

UNK outshot UMC from the field, 41%-34%, and the line, 82%-67%, while getting at least two threes from all five starters. UNK ended up 13 of 33 from three-point range.

Kirsch had a team-high 16 points making to 6 of 8 shots including 3 of 4 threes. She grabbed 10 rebounds and had six steals.