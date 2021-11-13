 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Loper women hit 13 3-pointers to beat Minnesota-Crookston
0 Comments
top story

Loper women hit 13 3-pointers to beat Minnesota-Crookston

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The 15th-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney women’s basketball team sunk 13 three pointers and got a double-double from junior Klaire Kirsch to beat Minnesota-Crookston, 74-58, Friday night at Maryville.

The Lopers trailed for only 15 seconds and led by as many as 17 points. However, the Golden Eagles made things a little bit interesting thanks to a 15-2 run encompassing the end of the third quarter and start of the fourth. That sliced the UNK lead to 58-54 with the spurt featuring two Golden Eagle threes and eight missed shots by the Lopers.

However, a veteran UNK team responded and rebuilt its lead to double digits, 66-56, by the 6:57 mark. Junior forward Elisa Backes, making her third career start, hit a shot in the lane to begin the mini-run with junior forward Maegan Holt knocking down one of her two treys on the night.

Crookston, who ended up 9 of 31 (29%) inside the arc, didn’t get closer than 11 the rest of the way.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

UNK outshot UMC from the field, 41%-34%, and the line, 82%-67%, while getting at least two threes from all five starters. UNK ended up 13 of 33 from three-point range.

Kirsch had a team-high 16 points making to 6 of 8 shots including 3 of 4 threes. She grabbed 10 rebounds and had six steals.

Sophomore guard Trinity Law netted a career-best 15 points with three threes and 4-of-4 free-throw shooting.

Inside, Backes was limited to 18 minutes because of foul trouble but still had 14 points and six rebounds.

Forward Mary Burke was one of three Golden Eagle starters in double digits, going for 12 on 4-of-6 three-point shooting.

UNK faces Southwest Minnesota State at 5:30 p.m. today (Saturday) at Maryville

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Vikings' Dozier hospitalized due to breakthrough COVID-19 infection

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Six recruits added to UNK soccer team
Unk

Six recruits added to UNK soccer team

  • Updated

University of Nebraska at Kearney women’s soccer coach Chloe Roberts has announced the names of six high school seniors who will join the Lopers next fall

UNK Lopers deep in experience, hopes
Unk

UNK Lopers deep in experience, hopes

The Lopers begin their season this week at Maryville, Missouri, playing Minnesota-Crookston at 5:30 p.m. Friday and Southwest Minnesota State at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News