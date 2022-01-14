Loper women hand Griffons second loss

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Point guard Haley Simental and forward Elisa Backes tallied 16 points apiece and post Brooke Carlson recorded a double-double to help No. 16 University of Nebraska at Kearney defeat No. 22 Missouri Western, 60-48, Thursday night in St. Joseph, Missouri.

The Lopers (13-2, 8-1) beat the Griffons (12-2, 6-2) for a fifth straight time and also handed Missouri Western its second home loss of the year.

UNK shut down the MIAA’s top offense as the Griffs came in averaging 80.2 points per game. They had their second-lowest output of the season as they finished 17 of 53 from the field, which included a 1-of-11 effort from behind the arc.

Leading for nearly 27 minutes, UNK was up 29-27 early in the second half when it went on a 5-0 mini-run. A Carlson steal led to a layup from reserve point guard Sarah Schmitt to cap things. While the Griffs got it down to a two-point deficit a few minutes later, the Loper advantage was eight, 44-36, by the end of the third quarter. A Shiloh McCool offensive rebound led to a layup by reserve guard Meg Burns to end the quarter.