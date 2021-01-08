Loper women go to 7-0, men lose another close one

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Junior Klaire Kirsch grabbed 16 rebounds and posted 13 points as University of Nebraska at Kearney roared past Lincoln, 68-53, Thursday night at Jefferson City.
The Lopers (7-0) took charge from the opening tip and used an 11-0 run to lead 18-6 after the first quarter. UNK went inside early and often with junior forward Maegan Holt scoring a quick six and Kirsch tallying five during the first 10 minutes.
“I thought we played well especially coming off a long break. We had some really good practices and I thought we were locked in,” UNK assistant coach Devin Eighmey said on the KRVN radio postgame show. “We were up 11 at the half but we played better than that. Credit them … they kept battling and pressed a little bit.”
Lincoln (0-6), down by as many as 22, hung around for a while and made a couple of runs to get the deficit into single digits. A bucket in the lane by junior post Virja Lewis made it 31-24 early in the second half. However, the Loper response was a Kirsch 3-pointer and back-to-back layups by Holt. The Blue Tigers didn’t get closer than 15 points until the waning moments.
UNK shot 46.7% and was plus-11 rebounding. The Lopers got 35 bench points.
Kirsch recorded her first double double while getting her third game with a double-digit rebounds. She also had 16 rebounds in a December 2019 win over Fort Hays State. The Loper individual game record of 18 was set by Julie Volquardson in 1985 and tied by Heather Steffen in 2003.
Kirsch was 5 of 10 from the field with 12 of her rebounds on the defensive end. Holt was 7 of 12 from the floor for a team-leading 16 points while Shiloh McCool added 13 and Elisa Backes had 12.
Lincoln got 12 points and four steals from 5-5 sophomore guard Niyah Jackson.
UNK heads to nationally ranked Central Missouri on Saturday. The Mules are also 7-0 after a 79-72 win over Fort Hays State Thursday night.
UNK men fall in another close game
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Lincoln Blue Tigers had four starters score in double figures and hit several 3-pointers down the stretch to hold off Nebraska-Kearney, 67-60, Thursday night at Jefferson City.
This was the first game for both teams since Dec. 20.
Lincoln improves to 5-2 and 4-0 at home while UNK falls to 2-6.
Tied 13-13 seven minutes into the game, UNK’s Austin Luger picked up his second foul. After the Blue Tigers hit a jumper in the lane UNK senior guard Jake Walker was called for his second foul. They came in averaging a combined 33 points per game and spent the rest of the first half on the bench.
“It was real sobering to watch us play without Austin and Jake on the floor for the majority of the first half. We really struggled to find ways to put points on the board,” UNK head coach Kevin Lofton said on the KRVN radio post-game show. “I thought the zone helped us a ton throughout the course of the game. But one of the problems with being in a zone for extended periods of time is shooters find a rhythm. And they hit two big threes at the end that gave them a comfort zone.”
Leading all but three minutes, Lincoln pushed the advantage to 13 points with 15 minutes left. However, that’s when Luger got hot and scored 23 of his career-high 26 points. He made 7 of 12 shots including 5 of 7 effort from downtown while going 4 of 4 at the line.
UNK whittled the deficit to three points several times, the last coming at 54-51 with 5:54 remaining. Lincoln then got a three from senior guard Ni’Sean Rigmaiden from the right wing to make it a two-possession game.
A balanced Lincoln attack featured 13 points from junior post Sai Witt and 13 points, seven rebounds, five assists and five steals from senior guard Cameron Potts.
UNK heads to Central Missouri (2-6) Saturday afternoon.