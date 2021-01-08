Loper women go to 7-0, men lose another close one

Kirsch was 5 of 10 from the field with 12 of her rebounds on the defensive end. Holt was 7 of 12 from the floor for a team-leading 16 points while Shiloh McCool added 13 and Elisa Backes had 12.

Lincoln got 12 points and four steals from 5-5 sophomore guard Niyah Jackson.

UNK heads to nationally ranked Central Missouri on Saturday. The Mules are also 7-0 after a 79-72 win over Fort Hays State Thursday night.

UNK men fall in another close game

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Lincoln Blue Tigers had four starters score in double figures and hit several 3-pointers down the stretch to hold off Nebraska-Kearney, 67-60, Thursday night at Jefferson City.

This was the first game for both teams since Dec. 20.

Lincoln improves to 5-2 and 4-0 at home while UNK falls to 2-6.

Tied 13-13 seven minutes into the game, UNK’s Austin Luger picked up his second foul. After the Blue Tigers hit a jumper in the lane UNK senior guard Jake Walker was called for his second foul. They came in averaging a combined 33 points per game and spent the rest of the first half on the bench.