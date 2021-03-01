Loper women beat Griffs, host Pitt State Wednesday

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. – Junior forward Elisa Backes had her second double-double of the year and No. 14 Nebraska-Kearney finished strong to get by a pesky Missouri Western, 66-62, Saturday afternoon at St. Joseph.

The Lopers (19-3) will be the third seed in the MIAA Tournament and will host sixth-seed Pittsburg State (14-8) at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Health and Sports Center.

The Griffons, playing for the third time in four days, ended up 6-16. Their last five losses each came by 10 points or fewer.

“They’ve been playing well and are well-coached. They found a group that plays really hard,” UNK assistant coach Devin Eighmey said on the KRVN radio postgame show. “They battled and gave great defensive effort.”

Missouri Western threw a curve at UNK by playing man-to-man defense instead of its trademark zone. The Lopers shot a respectable 46% but committed 17 turnovers, two short of a season high. The Griffs turned those miscues into 21 points and 11 more shot attempts.

The teams also tied on the glass at 35. The Lopers were plus 24 in that area in the earlier meeting between the two.